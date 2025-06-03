The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the paranormal series

The search for answers about what's going on in the skies above a 512-acre property in Utah continues in The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6.

From Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) to mysterious events on the ground, the Utah property known as Skinwalker Ranch has been known as a lightning rod for unusual activity and a team of researchers is trying to figure out what's causing it.

Here's everything we know about The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 premieres Tuesday, June 3, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on The History Channel and will be followed by Beyond Skinwalker Ranch season 3 at 9:30 pm ET/PT. Both series are available to stream the next day on The History Channel app or you can watch history.com.

The History Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. You can access The History Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 from The History Channel:

"Have you looked to the skies lately? Season 6 of The HISTORY Channel‘s popular series The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch returns on Tuesday, June 3 at 8PM ET/PT and is getting closer than ever towards the truth. The investigation heightens and the team finds itself surrounded by a shocking phenomenon. Join ranch owner Brandon Fugal, principal investigator and chief scientist Erik Bard, aerospace engineer, astrophysicist, and lead scientist Dr. Travis Taylor, and the team as they continue to seek answers for what’s going on at this 512-acre Utah property. What’s revealed with have you questioning everything…"

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 cast

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch features principal team members Dr. Travis Taylor and Erik Bard, and ranch owner Brandon Fugal. Other team members include Bryant "Dragon" Arnold, Jim Morse, Dr. Jim Segala and Thomas Winterton.

You can learn more about the principal investigative team members by reading their biographies, provided by The History Channel:

Brandon Fugal is the owner of Skinwalker Ranch. As the Chairman of Colliers International in Utah, Brandon is one of the most prominent businessmen and real estate developers in the Intermountain West. From an early age, he has also been fascinated with the mysteries of our universe and the question of whether or not we are alone. In 2016, Brandon purchased Skinwalker Ranch from aerospace tycoon Robert Bigelow in order to investigate and study the strange and unexplainable phenomena that has been reported there for more than two centuries. Dr. Travis Taylor: Dr. Travis Taylor is an engineer and best-selling author who holds PhDs in Optical Science and Engineering, Aerospace Systems Engineering, and master's degrees in Physics and Astronomy. For the past 25 years, Taylor has worked on various hi-tech programs for the Department of Defense and NASA. He is the newest member of this diverse and highly skilled team and brings a vast wealth of knowledge that will help them apply hard science in an effort to solve this incredible mystery.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 trailer

Take a look at the thrilling trailer for The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season 6 below: