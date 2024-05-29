FBI season 7: everything we know about the crime drama

TV legend Dick Wolf's FBI series is ready to again take over primetime on Tuesday nights with FBI season 7.

While the major players fans have come to love are set to star in the new season, as the episodes roll out, viewers may see a noticeable difference. Curious to know what we mean and what else we know about FBI season 7. Keep reading to find out.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has shared that the new episodes of FBI will once again air on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by new episodes of FBI: International season 4 and FBI: Most Wanted season 6. As more information becomes available about an exact release date, we'll pass along the update.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Additionally, in the US, you can watch episodes on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.

In the UK, while we don't have a release date for season 7, we anticipate new episodes will join previous episodes on Sky and Now at some point.

FBI season plot

The heart of the series is a crime procedural. Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the Law & Order brand, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

"Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

"The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. The smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD, is partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence."

As specific details about season 7 storylines become available, we'll be able to pass along the information right here.

FBI season 7 cast

Jeremy Sisto, FBI (Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

FBI season 7 sees the return of Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan respectively. Peregrym has previously appeared in Van Helsing and Rookie Blue, while Zaki was spotted in Valor and 24: Legacy.

Also expected to return are the following:

Jeremy Sisto (Clueless) as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza (Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille

John Boyd (Bones) as Special Agent Stuart Scola

Katherine Renee Turner (The RAs) as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace

While the main players are expected to return, fans may notice that the characters may not be seen as frequently on screen. As reported by Deadline, in an effort to cut costs, the actors are being guaranteed fewer episodes in the new season.

FBI season 7 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for the forthcoming episodes. We expect a preview clip to be released closer to the start of the fall TV season.