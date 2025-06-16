Law & Order: SVU season 27 — everything we know about the hit crime drama

In the current landscape of American TV, Law & Order: SVU has served as the premier police procedural of the past two decades and it looks to continue to do so with Law & Order: SVU season 27.

Again leading the series is our favorite fictional captain, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). While her squad room will undergo yet another change given the departure of a few detectives, she happily welcomes one detective back on her team.

So what do we know about Law & Order: SVU season 27 and the new episodes? Keep reading to find out.

Law & Order: SVU is back, helping to round out NBC's fall 2025-2026 primetime lineup. While a set date has not yet been announced, we do know that new episodes will roll out in the show's usual 9 pm ET/PT slot on Thursdays. Once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU premiere live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of SVU become available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere.

We don’t have a UK release date for the new season, but we anticipate new episodes will debut on Sky Witness and NOW when the time comes.

Law & Order: SVU season 27 plot

Law & Order: SVU season 27 continues to show some of the most gut-wrenching cases centered around sexual assault. As in years past, viewers should anticipate seeing a few storylines in the police procedural inspired by real-life events, "ripped from the headlines."

As more details about what fans can expect with the new season are released, we'll pass along the update. In the meantime, you can check out what happened in the Law & Order: SVU season 26 finale.

Law & Order: SVU season 27 cast

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino, Law & Order: SVU (Image credit: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Leading the show is the legendary Mariska Hargitay. Since the inception of SVU, she's been playing Olivia Benson, a role for which she's received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, while portraying the famous detective, she's made appearances in Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Joining Hargitay is another tenured member of the show, Ice-T, who plays Fin Tutuola. Prior to his stint on SVU, he was a hit rapper and a recognizable face from New Jack City and New York Undercover. Also on hand as series regulars are Peter Scanavino (Deception) as Dominick Carisi and Kevin Kane (Life & Beth) as Terry Bruno.

In some great news for show fans, Kelli Giddish is returning as a series regular as Amanda Rollins for season 27. While she's guest-starred in the show since her official departure on season 24, season 27 makes her grand, triumphant return.

Please note that Juliana Aidén Martinez (Griselda) and Octavio Pisano (Coyote), who portrayed Silva and Velasco respectively, will not be returning as regulars in the new season. However, it is expected that Aime Donna Kelly (Chicago Med) is back as Renee Curry, again in a recurring role.

Law & Order: SVU season 27 trailer

It's a bit too early for a trailer for the new season. However, once one becomes available, we'll place it here.