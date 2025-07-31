Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 line-up, release date, trailer and everything we know

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 — which of the stars will finish the training?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 is here as 14 more brave famous faces prepare to undertake a special version of the real-life SAS admission process on Channel 4.

The popular reality show is now up to season 7 and this time, celebs including S Club and EastEnders star Hannah Spearritt, former dancer and TV personality Louie Spence, to professional boxer Conor Benn and former Premiership footballer Troy Deeney will take on tough physical and mental military challenges such as hanging off a 160ft high wire and plunging the freezing North Sea to jump into a moving speedboat. And, as always, they will be put through their paces, and interrogated by, former special forces ops Billy Billingham, Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. But which celebrities will last the distance?

Here’s everything you need to know about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 is season 7 and starts on Channel 4 from Sunday August 3 2025 at 9pm, with the second episode the next day on Monday August 4 at the same time. The eight-epsiode series then continues in the same pattern as weekly double bills.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there's a trailer for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 which asks who can step up and do their country proud? Take a look below...

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 — how it works

14 celebrities will attempt to take on a specially adapted version of the gruelling selection process taken on by SAS recruits. They will be forced to endure tough physical challenges, perform dangerous military missions, cope with basic living accommodation and push themselves to the limit when it comes to resilience and mental strength.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 line-up — meet the celebrities

This season 7 celebrities in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025 are…

* S Club star and former EastEnder Hannah Spearritt

* Former dancer Louie Spence

* Former Watford captain Troy Deeney

* Pro boxer Conor Benn

* Ex Wycombe Wanderers footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa

* Love Islanders Chloe Burrows, Tasha Ghouri and Adam Collard

* Rapper Lady Leshurr

* The Traitors UK season 2 winner Harry Clark

* Drag artist Bimini Bon Boulash

* X Factor star and singer Lucy Spraggan

* Michaella McCollum, who was caught smuggling drugs into Peru.

* Reality star Rebecca Loos, who shot to fame after her affair with David Beckham.

Harry Clark says: “Growing up, I'd watch people close to me be in the SAS, which always inspired me. This show was a different experience to what I had imagined but I always love a challenge and it proves you're always learning new things about yourself.”

Hannah Spearritt says: “I hope to take out of this experience, strength. I want to feel stronger again, mentally and physically, because there's always improvement there. There are always dips that happen along the way with motherhood or whatever but I think when you just experience different stuff, it changes you. I have no idea what to expect, but I do know it will be an experience and it's something that I will have for life.

Rebecca Loos adds: “I honestly don't know whether I am mentally strong enough but one of the reasons I want to do this course is because I want to find out whether I'm able to stick it through mentally. I think it's going to be really, really tough. This is by far the toughest thing I've ever done. But I want to do this course because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to do an SAS training course. It's going to be really interesting to see how far I can go and how strong I'm able to keep myself.”

Before the training starts on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025.

What happens at the start of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025

Louie Spence gets his training instructions.

"This is a course that is really going to challenge me," admits Louie Spence as he realises what he's let himself for at the start of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2025. "I’m not going to be able to get myself out of a situation with a high kick and the splits."

The first task of season 7 sees the recruits plunge 26ft into the North Sea where they must swim to a rendezvous point within a minute and jump onto a moving speedboat. And it’s certainly a daunting challenge. "I’m too old for this,’ says 55-year-old Louie Spence. ‘I feel like a grandad in a kids’ school. I don’t think I’m going to last the night."

Other tasks in the series include hanging off a 160ft rope wire, staging a terrifying hostage rescue mission and driving through hostile enemy territory. And as some of the celebrities near breaking point, how long will they last?

"I quite like a bit of pain," jokes Hannah Spearritt. "I’m pretty determined. I don’t think I’ll go on the first day because I just wouldn’t forgive myself."