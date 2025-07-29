Gen V season 2: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know about The Boys spin-off

Ahead of the release of its final season, The Boys gets another foray into its world with Gen V season 2, which is coming very soon.

This college-set drama is set in the superhero-riddled world of the main series, following a cast of characters who need to learn about their powers and understand their identity.

The first series of Gen V featured some heavy tie-ins with The Boys; in fact some episodes of The Boys season 4 both spoiled Gen V and made less sense if you hadn't seen it. But that's set to be par for the course from hereon with several more spin-offs expanding the universe of the show, including The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising.

So for fans of the dark superhero universe, Gen V season 2 is set to be required watching. Here's what you need to know about it.

The premiere date for Gen V season 2 is Wednesday, September 17, and we're going to see three episodes on release date.

After that, episodes will likely come weekly, although that hasn't been confirmed. An episode count also hasn't been announced but the past season, and all runs of The Boys, have had 8.

You'll be able to watch Gen V season 2 on Prime Video, where the first season and the original series all live.

Gen V season 2 trailer

Amazon released the official Gen V season 2 trailer on Saturday, July 26 during San Diego Comic Con. You can see it here:

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Gen V season 2 plot

Despite what you'd expect given how the first season ended, Gen V season 2 sees the core cast of characters return to Godolkin University School of Crimefighting.

However with Homelander how running the show in the US, the school is very different. The dean is turning the superhero children under his care into soldiers, and war between 'Supes' and humans seems near. However the main characters discover a new secret program which could affect the events about to play out.

Gen V season 2 cast

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Amazon Studios)

The main cast of the first season of Gen V are mostly set to return for the new batch of episodes. This includes:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizzie Broadway as Emma Meyer

London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Amazon's cast list misses Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) but it's possible that he's just been reduced in billing, instead of dropped from the series completely. That's especially true because his in-universe dad, the superhero Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) has been promoted to lead status.

So has Hamish Linklater, who plays the new Godolkin dean.

As with Gen V season 1, it's also very possible that the show will include cameos from the main series' cast, but we'll have to wait for the show to release to be certain.