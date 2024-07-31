Vought Rising: cast, plot and everything we know about The Boys prequel

Amazon's popular super-hero TV franchise of The Boys is in full strength right now and Vought Rising joins The Boys season 5 and Gen V season 2 as another series that we're expecting to come out soon.

Announced at the 2024 Comic-Con in July 2024, Vought Rising is a prequel in the world of The Boys, which teaches us about the history of Vought (a major monopolistic company in the world of The Boys) and the original super-heroes who defined it.

Not much has been shared about Vought Rising just yet, but we do know a few important details, like two cast members of the show and how it relates to The Boys.

So here's everything we know so far about Vought Rising. Bear in mind that the plot and cast sections will spoil character details and world-building revelations that come in seasons 2 and 3 of The Boys.

Amazon didn't share a release date, or even a release window, for Vought Rising. But we have two guesses as to when it could show up: one optimistic, and one not so much.

The optimistic guess is that it could come out in the next 18 months, roughly. This guess is based on the last spin-off of The Boys, Gen V, which had its title announced in July 2022 and was then released in September 2023.

The next series of The Boys is expected to land in mid-2026, based on release patterns (each series has landed about 2 years after the last). And if you work by the logic that Vought Rising will likely land before then (as The Boys season 5 has been confirmed to be the last series of the show), that extends the release window to two years.

When Amazon gives an indication of when Vought Rising could come out, we'll update this article.

Vought Rising plot

(Image credit: Amazon)

Vought Rising takes place in the 1950s, and depicts events that led to the creation of Vought, the company in the world of The Boys that creates and manages superheroes.

It also shows the early adventures of Soldier Boy and Liberty, who we know from The Boys as Stormfront, as they weave into the history of Vought and Compound V, the drug that creates superheroes.

We've heard stories of this history from the four seasons of The Boys, especially the second and third seasons, but there's a lot more we'll find out in Vought Rising which Amazon is also describing as a "twisted murder mystery".

Vought Rising cast

Stormfront in The Boys season 2. (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Two members of the Vought Rising cast have been announced, and they're fairly major names, as both reprise their characters from the main series of the show.

First is Aya Cash, who returns to her role of Stormfront from The Boys season 2. She's a firebrand superhero with Nazi ties who acts as the main antagonist to The Boys but ends up taking her own life in season 3.

As we learn through The Boys season 2, Stormfront is actually over a century old, as she was originally the wife of the Nazi scientist who invented Compound V. She's hidden her past well, but in Vought Rising, we'll get to learn much more about how she came to be.

Secondly is Jensen Ackles who's picking back up the shield of Soldier Boy, a parody of Captain America. He was an ally of The Boys in season 3 as they tried to help him kill Homelander (who's also his son), but he seemingly died in the fight... except The Boys season 4's last scene confirms that he survived.

Soldier Boy was one of the original superheroes in the world of The Boys, who fought in World War II and was a test subject for Compound V. He was the first major success of the drug and his exploits in the war cemented superheroes and Vought.