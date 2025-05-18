Prime Video announced over new 20 shows this week: here are the 4 I'm most excited for

Tech giant Amazon hosted a big event earlier this week called Amazon Upfront where it discussed loads of big things regarding Prime Video like the future of ads, its upcoming sports programming and, most importantly to you and I, lots of new movies and TV shows coming to the streamer over the next year-and-a-bit.

We heard about new Christmas movies from Michelle Pfieffer and Arnold Schwarzenegger, a reboot of American Gladiators and various sports docuseries, and in total 20 new shows were announced (if we count multiple seasons separately).

That's a lot of new TV series for you to get your head around, but you don't need to. To make things easier for you, I've picked out the 4 new series I'm most excited for.

So here they are:

Spider-Noir

(Image credit: Amazon)

Superhero fans have been incredibly curious about the upcoming Spider-Noir, and this week Amazon provided a first look at it. You can see it above.

Spider-Noir is an adaptation of the same-titled Spider-Man comic book which depicts the web-slinger as a 1930s private detective who's getting old and finding diminishing success. Nicholas Cage is set to play the lead role.

No release date has been announced for Spider-Noir but Amazon has implied that it'll come out on its side streaming service MGM Plus in certain countries. However it's also said it'll stream on Prime Video in a confusingly-unclear statement Here's the full wording: "[it] will debut on MGM+ and stream on Prime Video".

Talking about ambiguous, the streamer has also said "the noir-inspired series will be available in both black-and-white and color when it debuts." It's unclear whether that means you can choose between monochrome and color, or if the show itself jumps between the two like The Wizard of Oz.

Fallout season 3

(Image credit: Prim Video)

Despite loving the game series, I didn't enjoy the first season of post-apocalypse series Fallout. However I'm hoping that the first season was just a chance for the creators to find their footing in the world before increasing the drama (and production value) for a second season.

Not only do we now know when that season 2 will land, though, we know something else about the future of the show.

First up, Amazon has confirmed that Fallout season 2 will release in December, and that it'll focus on a journey for the characters to New Vegas, the reformed version of real-life Las Vegas. This is the setting of the game Fallout: New Vegas, which is some people's favorite of the franchise.

Secondly, Amazon has greenlit Fallout season 3. There's no word on when this will release but don't expect it for the next few years. It's useful to know going into the second season though, as we know the story won't end with this new batch of episodes.

Elle

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Classic noughties comedy Legally Blonde has a continuing cult fanbase over 20 years since it released, and while two sequels and a musical have given fans something to keep them going, Amazon has something bigger: a new TV show.

Elle, as the show is called, was announced at the Amazon showcase and it's a long way out: it'll come to Prime Video at some point in 2026.

Elle isn't a sequel but a prequel, and it tells the story of Legally Blonde lead Elle Woods though high school before she went to law school like in the movie.

I'm a bit dubious about the prequel given Elle's character flaws at the beginning of Legally Blonde but it's being created by the original movie star Reece Witherspoon's production company so hopefully it won't write over the original.

Delphi

In a slightly unexpected twist, Amazon has announced that it's releasing a TV show spin-off of the Creed series of boxing movies (which itself is a spin-off of Rocky).

This series is called Delphi and it's named after the Delphi gym that'll be the focal point of the show. It'll introduce us to a cast of young boxers trying to learn the ropes from their time in the gym.

Movie series star Michael B. Jordan will exec produce the series with Daredevil writer and The Twilight Zone revival co-creator Marco Ramirez serving as showrunner.

No word on a release date for Delphi but it's only just been ordered to series, so presumably hasn't begun shooting yet.