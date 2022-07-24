Fallout: cast, first look images and everything we know about the video game adaptation

Fallout is now in development and gamers everywhere are excited for the upcoming series based on the video game franchise by Bethesda, which will explore how civilization has rebuilt itself after a nuclear war changed life as we know it forever.

The popular roleplaying game is set after The Great War in 2077, which saw vast, deadly exposure to radiation and the subsequent collapse of social and government structures, to the point where mass devastation was achieved in only two hours.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan at Kilter Films are heading up the Fallout adaptation, with the Prime Video series being the first time the game franchise has been developed for the small screen.

Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, has shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming adaptation and said: "Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen.

"But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios."

So tune your Pip-Boys, crack open a Nuka Cola and let's explore what we know about the Fallout series so far...

Sadly we don't know when to expect Fallout so we'll just have to wait patiently until a release date is announced. Please stand by!

Fallout 4 was the most recent single-player game in the franchise, with Fallout 76 serving as their first online edition. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout plot: How closely will it follow the video games?

Prime Video has not yet confirmed an official plot for the new adaptation, but there are lots of possibilities that could be explored due to the fact that the Fallout franchise has featured different locations, factions and creatures over the years.

Fallout 3 is set in Washington DC (renamed the Capital Wasteland), while follow-up Fallout: New Vegas is set in the Mojave Wasteland, and Fallout 4 is set in the ruins of Boston, known as the Commonwealth. It's not yet known if the series will be set in any of these locations, or if it will be a new one altogether.

While the video games always feature a human protagonist, often a former Vault Dweller, we know that the main character in this series is a Ghoul, who are mutated humans that have been exposed to intense and prolonged radiation over time. They resemble zombies, but can still live and function normally, however, many people are repulsed by them due to their appearance.

Actor Walton Goggins, who will play the as-yet-unnamed Ghoul, has shared a few behind-the-scenes photos on the set of Fallout where he wrote: "Day 1… FALLOUT… for Amazon. Deep breath…. Exhale… Let’s see where this road goes want too."

Over time we should expect to see some pics of Walton after he's been "ghoulified", to resemble the irradiated humans featured in the series. So we might be getting a look at some glimpses at cool practical effects in the coming months!

Walton Goggins' Ghoul character could look a bit like Captain Zao from Fallout 4. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout cast: who's in the adaptation?

Walton Goggins is joined by a great cast so far including Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell, Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan, The Wheel of Time season 2 star Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Disjointed's Aaron Moten.

It's not yet known who these cast members will play, but there's a mountain of possibilities. Could President John Henry Eden make an appearance or much-loved Galaxy News Radio host Three-Dog? We'll have to wait and see!

Fallout: first look images

Fans have spotted some sets for Fallout in Staten Island, New York, but it's not yet known if the series will actually be set there or if it's somewhere different.

The set pictures show a Super Duper Mart and some rusted, destroyed vehicles like you'd come across in the video game series, so we now that some scenes may be filmed in the fictional supermarket where raiders often hang out.

Some more photos of the Fallout TV show filming in Staten Island New York. The Super Duper Mart with some post-nuclear vehicles in the lot!

We have some dirt added to the front of the store and some car stacking going in. Lights are on inside so we have to imagine that they're doing work on the interior.

So far that's our only glimpse of the Fallout sets but we'll be sure to update you if any more are released to give fans a taste of what's to come.

Further filming locations haven't been confirmed either, so outside of Staten Island we don't know where else Fallout will be filmed just yet.

Is there a trailer yet?

Sadly not... we'll just have to be patient!