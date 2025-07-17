The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 17, 2025: Bill takes Liam home

Bill takes Liam home in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 17, 2025.

We begin today’s episode with Bill (Don Diamont) at Liam’s (Scott Clifton) bedside. Grace (Cassandra Creech) says they pulled off the experimental surgery, and she believes he’ll make “a full recovery.” Bill thanks the surgeon, who still says nothing as he leaves to take Liam to an MRI. Bill asks how long Liam will be in recovery. She says he’s going home with Bill.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t believe Grace signed off on Liam leaving. Bridget says it’s not standard protocol, but she knows Bill will give him the best care.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gets a call from Carter to check in. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still hasn’t heard from Finn. Hope reveals she talked to her father, who said Luna didn’t just shoot Sheila in the foot, "she lost another toe." Steffy can hardly hide her surprise.

At Il Giardino, a recovering Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is presented with tea and flowers for Deacon’s "8-toed beauty." He gives her a kiss. He asks if she is ok being out of bed, but she’s ready for some fresh air and sunshine. She’s glad the restaurant is closed for inspections. He makes sure her foot is elevated, but she reminds him that it’s not her "first rodeo." Deacon gets called away, and Sheila thinks back to Luna being shot. Sheila asks Deacon for any updates on Liam, but he hasn’t heard anything. Sheila can’t believe Luna is gone.

Steffy admits things are more complicated with Sheila now. She feels some gratitude for what she did. Hope knows it’s complicated, especially considering what happened with Liam. Steffy can’t stop thinking about the girls and blindsiding them with the news that their father is dying.

Finn has been trying to reach Grace, but Bridget thinks this is all still above board. Finn won’t stop trying.

Bill can’t believe Grace is sending Liam home. This wasn’t a "wisdom tooth" being pulled, this was major surgery. Grace says that she thought Liam would prefer a private option where he can recuperate in a private setting with a nurse and medical team. Bill wants to know for sure that it’s ok to move Liam so quickly. She’s sure.

Sheila says Luna deserved more from her. She could have given her more support, but Deacon thinks Sheila gave her great advice, and Luna squandered it. "She shot you," he reminds her. Sheila gets angry, saying Luna didn’t mean to shoot her, she just wanted everyone to listen to what she wanted. Deacon persists, noting that Sheila protected her family with what she did, and Finn and Steffy will have to see that, too.

Finn can see that Liam was stable before he was released. Bridget says Grace is a great doctor, and she wants to believe she was acting in Liam’s best interest. Finn has to update Steffy, who won’t be happy about what is happening.

Steffy gets Finn’s call and puts it on speaker. He says Liam is “apparently much better” because he’s been released into Bill’s care. Hope asks if Bill paid someone off. Steffy asks who signed off on it, and Finn says it was Grace. They’re still trying to get answers.

Grace says Liam is on the way back from the MRI. Bill is eager to see him conscious. Grace asks about the wire transfer, and he says it was done. He’d be willing to pay for her to do more research to save other patients. Grace gets a call. She answers. “It’s happening now,” she tells the person on the other line. Liam comes back in, and Bill pledges not to leave Liam’s side. Liam, eyes still closed, reaches for his father’s hand.

Bill tells Liam that he made it through surgery, and he gets to go home. Grace says they’ll wait until they have the MRI to know if the surgery was successful. For now, Liam can go home. Bill tells Grace that Liam is his firstborn son, and he’s so grateful for Grace giving him more time.

Sheila doesn’t know if Steffy can see that what she did was heroic. She thinks they need to worry about Liam. "Liam has got to be ok," she says.

Bridget gets a call and finds out that Grace isn’t even in the building. Hope and Steffy arrive, and they find out that Grace isn’t there. Bill isn’t answering, either.

At Bill’s house, a full medical suite has been set up, and Bill is pacing. He thanks Nurse Sheena, who says she’ll be checking in on him. She promises to share the MRI results once they come in. The nurse leaves and Bill looks at his son. "You’re home now, son," Bill says through tears.

Deacon calls Sheila "incredible" for thinking about Liam while she’s dealing with so much. She’s a hero, too, even if he’s the only person who knows it. He was so afraid of losing her. She comforts him, assuring him that she’s right there.

Bill watches as the nurse checks on Liam, reporting that his vitals are good. Liam starts to wake up, so Bill calls Steffy. He reveals Liam is with him. Finn asks for a report, but Bill says he had surgery that day. It was an experimental procedure. Finn can’t believe Liam was released after the second surgery. Steffy asks if there’s a prognosis. “Is there a chance Liam can live?” Steffy asks. Bill says there is. Bill ends the call and tells Liam he would go to hell and back for his sons.

Steffy and Hope can’t believe that Liam could live, and their daughters might not lose their father after all.

Bill keeps a bedside vigil, but Liam isn’t awake yet.