The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 11, 2025: 'this can't be goodbye'

Bill is shocked to learn about Luna as he arrives at the hospital in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 11, 2025.

We wrap up the week at the hospital, where Li (Naomi Matsuda) delivers the news to Poppy (Romy Park), who isn't upset at all that Luna died. “I’m glad my daughter’s dead,” she says.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) brings Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) a drink. She’s feeling better, but he says she needs to be careful. When he got the call from the hospital, he thought he had lost her. She assures him that she’s still there, but minus a toe. “Eight is perfect if it’s on you,” he says, kissing her. Sheila says this is a reason to put her toe cookies on the menu again. She tries to get up to go see Luna, but Deacon says she needs to rest. He promises to go check on her, but he doesn't want to leave Sheila yet. “Or what’s left of you,” he adds, earning a playful swat from his wife.

Li leads Poppy into a room. She’s furious that Poppy is “glad” that Luna is dead. Li calls her sister “disgusting” for being so callous, but Poppy says she’s “happy to be rid of her.” Li is furious. “Luna never had a chance,” Li says.

Finn (Tanner Novlan), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) go in to see Liam (Scott Clifton), who hasn’t awakened yet. Steffy and Hope sit at his bedside and tell him they're safe because of him. He fought for them, so they need him to keep fighting. Hope says they’re fighting for him, too. “We can’t lose you,” Hope says. Finn smiles at them, but he’s still upset about Luna.

Deacon says he’s glad they can joke about her eight toes, but he knows it could have been worse. Sheila says it was an accident, and she’s right there. He wants to know how Sheila knew Luna was at the beach house, and Sheila says Luna told her about leaving “with a bang,” and it didn’t sit right. Deacon wonders if Luna is beyond help, but Sheila wonders if they’re actually very much alike, given that Sheila shot Brooke and Taylor. Sheila begs Deacon to go see how Luna is doing, and he agrees.

Poppy can’t believe Li is judging her after never giving any consideration about them before. Li says Luna was her niece and granddaughter, and she was such a great child. She knows she would have been better if she hadn’t been raised by a “pill-popping sex addict.” Li is ashamed to be related to her.

Deacon stops into Liam’s room to check on him. Finn says Liam is ok, but when Deacon asks about Luna, Finn’s expression changes.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) delivers coffee to Steffy and Hope, saying he called Wyatt, but he didn’t pick up. He didn’t want to leave the news on Wyatt’s voicemail. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) rush in and hug Steffy, who was so afraid of losing Liam.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

A nurse tends to Sheila’s foot. She wants to ask about Sheila’s toe, and Sheila makes a joke about not being able to waltz anymore. Deacon and Finn walk in, and Finn asks how she’s doing. Sheila is very happy to see him. She’s been so worried about Luna.

Li can’t believe how cruel Poppy is, but Poppy says she’s “relieved.” Poppy reminds her sister of Luna’s crimes and points out that Kelly or Hayes could have been hurt. Poppy is happy that she’ll never have to see Luna again. Li says Poppy was so busy with men and drugs that she didn’t hear her daughter’s cry for help. “I pity that girl,” Li says. “God rest Luna’s poor, tortured soul.”

Ridge calls Liam a hero. Steffy says Liam and Sheila saved her life. Taylor can’t believe Luna shot her own grandmother. Ridge says Liam will be all right, but Hope and Steffy share a look. Steffy shares that Liam has been struggling for a while now. Bill (Don Diamont) runs in, and Steffy says he’s the reason Liam is fighting for his life. Luna shot him, she says, which leaves Bill speechless. Steffy told him he did something stupid, but Bill didn’t listen. She wants him to leave, but Bill refuses to leave his son.

Sheila wants to know how the surgery went, but Finn hesitates. Sheila can imagine it’s hard for Finn, but she’s her granddaughter, and she doesn’t want to give up on her. Finn says Li and Bridget worked on Luna, but she didn’t make it. “Luna is gone,” he says. Sheila refuses to believe it. Deacon rushes to comfort her while Finn watches numbly.

Hope and Carter walk into Liam’s room. She goes to the bedside to talk to him. She says she knows he’s tired from battling the tumor and now he’s been shot, but she needs him to keep fighting because he promised he would. She’s not ready to lose him. “This can’t be goodbye,” she says.

Bill knows they hate him, and he hates himself. Bill says he needs to see Liam, but Taylor and Steffy say he’s the last person to see him. Bill thought he could help Luna, but then Steffy says Luna pulled a gun on Will, and Will wore a wire to trap her. He can’t believe he’s just learning this now.

Ridge says if Liam dies, it will haunt him for the rest of his life. Bill says he’s already haunted by how poorly he treated his son, but Liam loved him anyway. He admits his son is a better man than he’ll ever be. Taylor watches sympathetically as Bill pledges to hold his son and encourage him to fight. That’s one thing he gave him, the will to fight. “My son has to live,” Bill says, which sends Steffy running to Liam’s room.

When Steffy walks in, she asks Hope if there have been any changes. She says Liam will make it through, and Kelly and Beth won’t lose their father. Steffy and Hope hug each other as they watch Liam fighting for his life.