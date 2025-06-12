The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 12, 2025: Bill admits he 'might have mishandled things'

Bill finally admits that he was wrong (kind of) in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 12, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) says he’s glad Finn is staying strong about Luna. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) wonders what happens when she finds out she won’t be in Finn’s life. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says she’ll never have a place in her husband’s life.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that he doesn’t mean what he’s saying. He asks how she thinks it’s possible to have a relationship after she tried to kill Steffy. Luna argues that he wants to make up for lost time, but he says he wants the time back that he lost while Steffy was locked up. He tells her that she should use her second chance, which she doesn’t deserve, to do something other than obsess over him. She says she’ll improve herself, but he says this is it and they’re done. “You will not have a place in my life,” he says.

Bill (Don Diamont) visits Li (Naomi Matsuda) at the hospital. She didn’t realize he would respond to her text in person. She’s upset about him setting Luna free, which catches him off guard. She reminds him of Luna’s crimes and asks if he thought of Kelly when he set Luna free. Bill says he’s been thinking that he “might have mishandled things” with Luna.

Taylor can’t believe Luna showed up at the house. Steffy says she’s not afraid of Luna, and Steffy and Finn both told her that she can’t come near them again.

Luna begs Finn not to say “never” when it comes to having a relationship. She tells him again not to let Steffy get in his head. He tells her to leave, but she says they’re alone and they should take advantage of the time alone while Steffy isn’t there. When he says Hayes is home, she turns and looks like she wants to see him. But Finn remains resolute, telling her that she needs to go.

Bill says admitting he was wrong isn’t easy for him, so that’s why he’s saying “might have.” He knows he has a lot of power and can pull strings, but he needs to figure out when to use it. Just because he gets an idea doesn’t mean he needs to follow through on it. Li says he was incredibly misguided. Bill hopes Luna is going to take his advice and explains that Luna reached out because she felt alone, but he told her to leave and start fresh, “anywhere but here.”

Taylor wonders if Luna will take the hint, but Steffy says it was more than a hint. Taylor wonders if Luna can understand why she’s being told to leave. As Taylor goes through what happened, Steffy has flashbacks of what happened.

Finn tells Luna not to call him “dad,” but Luna says all she had was her irresponsible mother. Finn thought Poppy was going to see Luna, but Luna says it wasn’t to fix their relationship, it was to send her away because Sheila was worried about her. When Hayes suddenly calls for him, Finn tells Luna to hide. She watches, wiping away tears, as Finn comforts his son, who is scared of the zombies he saw on his tablet.

Ridge says that if Luna has the nerve to show up again, Steffy should call him or call the police. Steffy points out that she’s free, so no crime is being committed. Steffy knows her parents are concerned, but she can’t allow Luna to ruin their lives. She leaves, saying she needs to get back to Finn.

Li says Luna needs to be behind bars, but if she can’t be in prison, then she needs to be far away. Bill agrees that she should be far away to get a fresh start, and when Li says it sounds like Bill is still defending her, he says he’s hoping he isn’t proved wrong. Li hopes she takes Bill’s advice so she doesn’t cause more damage.

Ridge thinks Steffy is being too trusting. He worries about what happens if Luna doesn’t listen.

Finn helps Hayes to see that there are no zombies in the house. Luna watches as he reassures his son that everything is ok. When he brings up Grandma Li, Luna wipes away more tears. Finn offers to call Li and tell her that he was watching zombies on the tablet, but Hayes believes him. Finn tells his son that he’s always there to listen, and that’s his job as Hayes’ father is to protect him. Steffy arrives and hugs Hayes as Finn tries to catch Luna’s gaze. Steffy can see that Finn is a little distracted, so he sends Hayes away, and Luna comes out. Steffy is shocked to see her.

Ridge says they need a way to get Luna back in jail, but Taylor points out that she’s a free woman. Ridge says he needs to pull whatever strings he needs to in order to get her back in jail. Taylor thinks Luna is so dangerous because her mind can overlook her crimes.

Steffy is shocked. Luna says she was hiding in the kitchen while her dad was caring for her half-brother, which draws Steffy’s ire. Luna says she craves that kind of attention. Steffy is furious that Luna is comparing herself to Hayes, and she tells her to go and never come back there again. Luna tearfully walks away, but she stops and looks at the photos of the happy family before shooting an angry glance at Steffy. Once she’s outside, Luna smiles cruelly.