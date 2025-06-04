The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 4, 2025: Luna gets the shock of her life

Finn puts Luna in her place in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for June 4, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Luna (Lisa Yamada) begs Finn (Tanner Novlan) to have a relationship. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells her there are consequences to her actions, but Luna begs her father not to allow Steffy to shut her out of his life.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) wants to know if Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) interactions with Luna are accidental, but she admits that she saw her several times.

Will (Crew Morrow) and Electra (Laneya) are talking about Luna, who hasn’t contacted Will since Electra confronted her. He’s so proud of her, and they’re about to share a kiss when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in and comments that they’re making out at work. “Business as usual around here,” he adds, which puts Will at ease and further embarrasses Electra. Ridge says HR may say differently, but he thinks kissing in the office is good for morale. Ridge says he’s happy that Electra is helping with Steffy’s kids. He’s also concerned about her run-in with Luna.

Deacon is furious that Sheila defied him. He reminds Sheila that she made a promise. Sheila says she took pity on Luna, but now she’s getting worried about her. She admits that not sending Luna away immediately was a “huge mistake.”

Luna says she can see Finn’s compassion in his eyes, and she says Steffy is forcing her away. Luna begs him for a little bit of understanding, telling him to convince Steffy to allow it. If not, Luna says, staring coldly at Steffy, “I don’t know what I’d do.”

Ridge loves Electra’s “fearlessness” and “tenacity.” It reminds him of Steffy. Will tells her she needs to be careful about who she is fearless with, and Ridge agrees. Will hopes that there’s no reason to interact with Luna ever again, but Ridge says their family is connected to her, and they will be connected for the rest of their lives.

Sheila can’t apologize enough. Deacon says he was right all along, but he wants to hear what happened. Sheila says she was trying to be a mentor for Luna to put her on the right path and help her to understand boundaries. She’s fixated on Will Spencer, which worries Deacon, but then she says she’s really concerned about her obsession with Finn and their lack of a relationship. Sheila reveals that Luna thinks they could both have a relationship with Finn if Steffy were out of the way.

Steffy asks for clarification on what she said. When Luna reveals that even her grandmother has turned her back on her, Finn and Steffy are stunned that Luna has been talking to Sheila. Luna says Sheila told her to leave LA, and all Luna wants is to be part of the family and to be loved by her father. Finn says if he’d been part of her life from the start, he would have taught her the difference between “need” and “want.” It makes him sad that they didn’t have a connection, but she crossed an unforgivable line, and there’s no coming back from that. Luna will never have a place in their lives. “Never,” he adds. Luna is speechless. She didn’t see that coming.

Ridge points out that there’s only one reason Luna is free, and Will agrees that his father messed up. Electra says she held her own, but Sheila came to her defense during their confrontation. Ridge is glad to hear it, but he warns them to stay away from Sheila, too. He tells them to get back to work.

Deacon is horrified that Luna is threatening Steffy. She hasn’t learned anything and is still just as dangerous.

Finn says he can’t ignore what she did. Luna says she never would have done it if he’d been in her life. Luna says there’s room in his heart for his wife and daughter. When Finn says it’s not Steffy’s decision, Luna says she refuses to believe it. Steffy says it’s time for her to leave. Finn says he agrees with Sheila, that it’s time for her to leave LA and never come back. Luna, full of rage, turns and walks out. “I’ll be back, Steffy,” she says under her breath as Finn hugs his wife.

Will hopes Electra listens to Ridge. He says Luna is dangerous and she needs to stay away from her, even though it was “badass.” When he moves to kiss her, he reminds her that they have Ridge’s support.

Deacon asks if they should call the police, but Sheila says no. She says Luna got upset when Sheila tried to explain her options and told her to leave LA. She’s so fixated on Finn, and that’s why she needs to leave. That’s when Luna said those were Steffy’s words. Sheila knows Luna is in a dark place, and she’s trying to lure Sheila in by getting Steffy out of the picture. Deacon can’t believe Luna said it out loud, that she wants to kill Steffy.

Steffy tells Finn she’s not afraid of Luna. She’s delusional. Finn says Sheila got the point, and he hopes that Luna will eventually get the point, too. She appreciates Finn standing up for their family.

Luna paces in her apartment, blaming Steffy for everything. She’s going to get rid of Steffy once and for all. She thinks back to her confrontation with Steffy (and it’s impossible to miss how different Luna was when Finn wasn’t there). There’s a knock at Luna’s door, and a man comes in. He wants to know how she got his name, but she says it doesn’t matter. She gives him a big envelope full of money, and he gives her a gun. She smiles as she thinks about getting rid of Steffy, “once and for all.”