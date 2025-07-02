The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 2, 2025: Steffy gets a gift from Luna

Luna puts her plan into motion in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 2, 2025.

We begin today in Malibu, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks Taylor (Rebecca Budig) if she has a date in mind for the wedding. Taylor thinks a date when there are fewer things going on would be good, but Steffy disagrees.

At the beach house, Luna (Lisa Yamada) proposes that she and Hayes (Bryan David Garlick) do something for Steffy that “she’ll never forget.”

Remy (Christian Weissman) tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) that he’s worried about Luna not responding to him. He tells her about the origami pieces she made him, and when Sheila says Luna has had a lot on her mind, Remy says that he can tell Sheila is as worried as he is. He says he knows Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter, and he knows the whole backstory about their family. He calls it bizarre, but Sheila says it doesn’t mean they don’t love each other.

When Remy mentions that Finn’s wife won’t allow Luna to have a relationship with her father, Sheila defends Steffy because Steffy has been through “more than most.” When Remy says Steffy will never accept either one of them, Sheila has to look away.

Taylor was hoping to see the kids. Steffy says Hayes is finishing up art camp, and she’s glad they have playdates so life can be normal for them. Taylor says it’s good, despite the threat of Luna. Steffy can imagine Hayes is covered in paint, nowhere near the dangers of Luna.

Luna tells the class how to make fortune tellers. She gives one to Hayes to give to Steffy. “You’re mom’s going to be surprised. Very surprised,” she says. She smiles menacingly. Luna tells Hayes that he’s a pro at origami. Ms. Dylan (Sydney Bullock) says it’s almost pick-up time, and the parents will be arriving. Luna says she needs to leave for an appointment. Hayes thanks her for helping with the fortune teller. When he says he’s going to share it with his family, Luna says he’s lucky to have such a great family. She urges him to show the fortune teller to her mom.

Sheila says that Luna kidnapped Steffy and locked her in a cage, which is why Steffy won’t allow Luna to get close. Sheila says Steffy grew up with a stable family and guidance, which are things Luna didn’t get. She tells Remy that Luna is leaving LA.

Hayes gets home and hugs Taylor. He wants to show Steffy the origami that “Miss Sunshine” made for her. Steffy notes that she usually gets emails when there are special helpers. He shows her the paper fortune teller, and Steffy smiles happily.

Remy can’t believe Luna is leaving LA, and he asks if Sheila is upset that she’s losing her granddaughter. Sheila admits the change in scenery will be better for her. Remy agrees with her. Sheila asks why he’s worried about Luna, and she presses him about whether there’s something she should be worried about. Remy admits he’s concerned because he ran into Luna at the gun range. Sheila is more concerned than ever.

Steffy says she used to make fortune tellers with Phoebe. Taylor teases her about the wild fortunes they came up with. Steffy wants to see what fortune Miss Sunshine came up with. Hayes reveals a picture of the sun, leading Taylor and Steffy to wonder what it means.

They do another one, and this time it’s a moon. Steffy jokes about boyfriends and lottery winnings as fortunes. Taylor gives it a try and it’s a broken heart. Steffy says there’s no way Miss Sunshine would have known, and Hayes says it’s Steffy’s fortune. This time it’s a woman with Xs on her eyes. Steffy and Taylor are disturbed, leading Steffy to want to know more about Miss Sunshine.

Sheila can’t believe Luna is practicing using a gun. Remy says he grew up shooting, and that’s how he saw Luna. He never thought of her as a gun type. He says he tried to help Luna learn how to fire a gun. When Sheila learns that Luna has a gun, she thinks back to when she said goodbye to Luna, who said she’s “going out with a bang.”

Steffy wonders what a sun, moon, a broken heart and a dead woman mean. She gets a call from Ms. Dylan, who tells Steffy that there’s something she needs to talk about with her. Steffy wants to know about the new teacher. Ms. Dylan says she’d like to talk to Steffy in person about Hayes, telling Steffy that Miss Sunshine is “very nice.” We see Luna sitting in the corner with her gun. “Good job,” she says.

Taylor studies the fortune teller as Steffy checks on Hayes. Steffy says the whole thing with the fortune teller is inappropriate.

Ms. Dylan wants to know what Luna is going to do to Steffy Forrester. Luna just glowers at her.