The trailer for Bake Off 2025 is finally here — and it reveals brilliant news for fans

The Great British Bake Off 2025 (or The Great British Baking Show if you're in the US) is on the way, and once again, the series has just released a gem of a trailer.

Over the years, the show's trailers have become a highlight for fans with their cheeky humour and quirkiness, and this year's offering is no different.

The new clip, which is just over a minute long, opens at the beginning of time, and soon, what looks like a meteor starts flying through a starry sky. However, in a hilarious twist, the rock turns out to be an egg, falling into a bowl of cake mixture.

The animated trailer then sees the evolution of humans, which turn into Noel and Alison before opening with a sunny, fully formed world, complete with animals, plants, and even a Prue Leith-shaped sunshine.

Fans will be thrilled that the trailer confirms Prue will be returning to the series after she was replaced in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 earlier this year by Caroline Waldegrave OBE.

While we still have a little wait to find out who will be taking part in the series this year, the show will follow the same format and once again see more cake-related catastrophes and mouthwatering recipes.

We will also have a new batch of bakers enter the tent, all with one mission in mind — impress Paul and Prue enough to win the coveted title of Star Baker, and perhaps with the odd Hollywood handshake added in for good measure.

Each week, the bakers will once again face the regular challenge trinity: the signature, technical and showstopper. Alongside returning themes of Cake, Biscuit, Caramel, Bread, Pastry, Dessert, and Pâtisserie, last year we saw two new weeks: Autumn and 1970s.

The Great British Bake Off 2025 will return to Channel 4 in the UK and Netflix in the US.