Netflix adds The Great British Baking Show — and the new series kicks off with the most dramatic episode yet
The Great British Baking Show is back on Netflix with a bang as Cake Week causes drama.
The Great British Baking Show 2025 is finally here, once again kicking off 10 weeks of cake-related catastrophes and mouthwatering recipes as a new batch of bakers enter the tent all with one mission in mind — impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith enough to win the title of Star Baker.
The new series, which landed in the UK on Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 2, is now available to watch in the US on Netflix, with new episodes landing on the streaming site every Friday.
As we get to know the new bakers, who have all got their sights set on earning themselves a coveted Hollywood handshake, this series looks like it's going to be the best yet, as it gets off to one of the most dramatic starts ever when Cake Week almost ends in catastrophe.
While we don't want to spoil the drama for you, let's just say there are more soggy bottoms than sponge-based masterpieces this week as the bakers are tasked with first making a Swiss Roll with an inlay design, before having to create a batch of Fondant Fancies for the technical challenge with no recipe at all.
Finally, the bakers are faced with creating a landscape cake for their showstopper, which ends in varying levels of success.
The bakers taking part this year are Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan, Lesley, Front row: Tom, Pui Man, Iain, Nataliia - but who will be improving their baking skills each week and joining The Great British Baking Show winners list, and who will be feeling the heat in the tent before they're sent home?
In the UK, The Great British Bake Off 2025 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday evenings at 8 pm, and in the US, new episodes will land on Netflix every Friday.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
