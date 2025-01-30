The Great British Bake Off announces new judge as Prue Leith is replaced
The Great British Bake Off will see Paul Hollywood team up with a new judge when The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this spring, but the show will have one major change as Dame Prue Leith has been replaced.
The new celebrity series of the baking show will see more familiar faces heading into the famous white tent as they try their hand at whipping up impressive bakes in the kitchen while also raising much-needed funds for Stand Up To Cancer.
But while we welcome 20 new celebrities onto the show, one person missing from the judging lineup will be Dame Prue Leith as she is replaced by former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE.
But fear not, becasue it is understood that Prue's absence is temporary and she will be back for the main show later in the year.
With Caroline joining Paul Hollywood to judge the celebrity offerings, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent.
As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.
This year the show will see Sarah Beeny, Adam Buxton, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Kate Garraway, Ellie Goldstein and TV icon Gloria Hunniford OBE in the lineup.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Joining them will be Jim Howick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roman Kemp, Jamali Maddix, Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Meera Syal, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 will return to Channel 4 this spring
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.