The Great British Bake Off announces new judge as Prue Leith is replaced

A new judge is set to fill in Prue's shoes for the next celebrity series.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 this spring, but the show will have one major change as Dame Prue Leith has been replaced.

The new celebrity series of the baking show will see more familiar faces heading into the famous white tent as they try their hand at whipping up impressive bakes in the kitchen while also raising much-needed funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

But while we welcome 20 new celebrities onto the show, one person missing from the judging lineup will be Dame Prue Leith as she is replaced by former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE.

But fear not, becasue it is understood that Prue's absence is temporary and she will be back for the main show later in the year.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

With Caroline joining Paul Hollywood to judge the celebrity offerings, Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent.

As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.

This year the show will see Sarah Beeny, Adam Buxton, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Kate Garraway, Ellie Goldstein and TV icon Gloria Hunniford OBE in the lineup.

Joining them will be Jim Howick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roman Kemp, Jamali Maddix, Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Meera Syal, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 will return to Channel 4 this spring