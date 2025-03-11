Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2: release date, celebrity guests, episodes, interview and everything we know
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 sees the beloved celebrity chef welcoming us back to her home as she cooks some of her favourite dishes.
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 sees Prue Leith's Saturday morning series return as The Great British Bake Off judge and her husband John invite us back to their countryside home and share their top kitchen hacks and culinary shortcuts.
Just like in Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 1, the couple will be joined by some very familiar faces as they share tasty meals prepared by Prue, while John joins in the fun by meeting locals and trying his hand at new skills.
Speaking of the new series, Prue said: “Series 2 is a lot more relaxed and there is a bit more of my husband, John. He almost talks about it like it’s his show now and I’m a sort of walk-on part. The series is much the same formula, in the sense that I have an interesting person to talk to and cook with, as before, and John goes off and discovers things that are happening in the Cotswolds. We call them food heroes, as we try to highlight local people who've got really good practices throughout the series."
Here's everything you need to know about Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2...
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 release date
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen returns to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 11.40 am.
There will be 10, hour-long episodes in total and each episode will air weekly.
In the US you can watch the first season of Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen on PBS and as soon as we have a release date for the second series we will update this guide.
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 celebrity guests
Throughout the series Prue will be joined by ten celebrity guests, including singers Lulu and Charlotte Church, JLS member and Down on the Farm star JB Gill and Omi, an award-winning, eco-friendly fashion designer.
Speaking of her guests, Prue said Lulu was one of her favourites: "It was so fun to see her again because I knew her many years ago when my restaurant first opened and she used to come as a guest. She was so much fun and she got on with everybody so well. She just lights up a room because she’s so friendly and funny, so she was great to have on.
"What actually amused me was that she originally came from Glasgow, but she doesn't sound very Scottish. My husband John is Scottish, so as soon as they met, he greeted her in an exaggerated Glasgow accent, and of course, the two of them were off then. They ended up singing together, so that was fun."
As soon as more celebrity guests are announced we will add them to this guide.
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 episode guide
Saturday, March 15
Lulu joins Prue in the kitchen to make a chocolate puddle cake along with some peri-peri chicken with butter beans and broccoli agrodolce. Plus, hacks for peeling tomatoes and making overnight oats.
As soon as more episode information is released we will update this guide.
Is there a trailer for Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2?
Yes, Prue shared a trailer for the new season on her Instagram account, which shows some of the delicious food she will be whipping up, as well as a sneaky peek at some of the celebrity guests...
A post shared by Dame Prue Leith (@prueleith)
A photo posted by on
Where is Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 filmed?
The series is filmed in Prue's own home in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds. Prue shares her home with her husband John Playfair, who she married in 2016.
Speaking of filming at home, Prue said: "There's something so nice about filming in your own house. For example, Bambi, who does my makeup, would bang on my door at about eight o'clock in the morning with a cup of tea in her hands and say, ‘Wake up and get into the makeup chair’. Whereas, normally, If I'm filming Bake Off, I have to sometimes get up at four or five o'clock in the morning to drive. So that was just lovely."
Behind the scenes and more about Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2
Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 is a Yeti production for ITV. The Executive Producers are Sian Price and Sarah Stevenson and Series Producer is Sara Allen.
Dame Prue Leith learned to cook at the Cordon Bleu Cooking School in London in 1960, then opened her own Michelin-starred restaurant Leith’s. She then founded Leith’s School of Food and Wine and became a food columnist.
Prue is a judge on The Great British Bake Off and has also been on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules. She’s also hosted shows like Prue Leith: Journey with my Daughter, Prue’s Great Garden Plot and Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue and Rupy.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Bay viewers are ALL saying the same thing about THIS important character
Neighbours 40th anniversary: Majella Davis, Tim Kano and Rebekah Elmaloglou tease a mega exciting week of drama!