Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2: release date, celebrity guests, episodes, interview and everything we know

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 sees Prue Leith's Saturday morning series return as The Great British Bake Off judge and her husband John invite us back to their countryside home and share their top kitchen hacks and culinary shortcuts.

Just like in Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 1, the couple will be joined by some very familiar faces as they share tasty meals prepared by Prue, while John joins in the fun by meeting locals and trying his hand at new skills.

Speaking of the new series, Prue said: “Series 2 is a lot more relaxed and there is a bit more of my husband, John. He almost talks about it like it’s his show now and I’m a sort of walk-on part. The series is much the same formula, in the sense that I have an interesting person to talk to and cook with, as before, and John goes off and discovers things that are happening in the Cotswolds. We call them food heroes, as we try to highlight local people who've got really good practices throughout the series."

Here's everything you need to know about Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2...

Prue and her husband John are back for a second series. (Image credit: (C) Yeti )

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen returns to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 11.40 am.

There will be 10, hour-long episodes in total and each episode will air weekly.

In the US you can watch the first season of Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen on PBS and as soon as we have a release date for the second series we will update this guide.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 celebrity guests

Throughout the series Prue will be joined by ten celebrity guests, including singers Lulu and Charlotte Church, JLS member and Down on the Farm star JB Gill and Omi, an award-winning, eco-friendly fashion designer.

Speaking of her guests, Prue said Lulu was one of her favourites: "It was so fun to see her again because I knew her many years ago when my restaurant first opened and she used to come as a guest. She was so much fun and she got on with everybody so well. She just lights up a room because she’s so friendly and funny, so she was great to have on.

"What actually amused me was that she originally came from Glasgow, but she doesn't sound very Scottish. My husband John is Scottish, so as soon as they met, he greeted her in an exaggerated Glasgow accent, and of course, the two of them were off then. They ended up singing together, so that was fun."

As soon as more celebrity guests are announced we will add them to this guide.

Prue welcomes everyone into her own kitchen for the new series. (Image credit: (C) Yeti )

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 episode guide

Saturday, March 15

Lulu joins Prue in the kitchen to make a chocolate puddle cake along with some peri-peri chicken with butter beans and broccoli agrodolce. Plus, hacks for peeling tomatoes and making overnight oats.

As soon as more episode information is released we will update this guide.

Is there a trailer for Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2?

Yes, Prue shared a trailer for the new season on her Instagram account, which shows some of the delicious food she will be whipping up, as well as a sneaky peek at some of the celebrity guests...

Where is Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 filmed?

The series is filmed in Prue's own home in Moreton-in-Marsh in the Cotswolds. Prue shares her home with her husband John Playfair, who she married in 2016.

Speaking of filming at home, Prue said: "There's something so nice about filming in your own house. For example, Bambi, who does my makeup, would bang on my door at about eight o'clock in the morning with a cup of tea in her hands and say, ‘Wake up and get into the makeup chair’. Whereas, normally, If I'm filming Bake Off, I have to sometimes get up at four or five o'clock in the morning to drive. So that was just lovely."

Prue's new series is filmed at her own Cotswold home. (Image credit: (C) Yeti )

Behind the scenes and more about Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen season 2 is a Yeti production for ITV. The Executive Producers are Sian Price and Sarah Stevenson and Series Producer is Sara Allen.

Dame Prue Leith learned to cook at the Cordon Bleu Cooking School in London in 1960, then opened her own Michelin-starred restaurant Leith’s. She then founded Leith’s School of Food and Wine and became a food columnist.

Prue is a judge on The Great British Bake Off and has also been on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules. She’s also hosted shows like Prue Leith: Journey with my Daughter, Prue’s Great Garden Plot and Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue and Rupy.