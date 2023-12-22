Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen: recipes, what happens and all about the new cookery series

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen on ITV is described by Dame Prue herself as a ‘simply delicious romp’ through her tried and tested recipes. Her new Saturday morning series will see the Bake Off judge and her husband John invite us into their countryside home and share their top kitchen hacks and culinary shortcuts. They will be joined by some very special guests, who will sample Prue’s tasty meals and enjoy a cosy chat around their table. Prue will also celebrate the local and nationwide ‘food heroes’ who make the products she uses in her cooking.

“All in all, Prue’s Cotswold Kitchen is about the things that matter to me in my dotage: family, friends, home, farm and food,” says Dame Prue. “And I’m such an egotist, I’m looking forward to sharing them all with the world.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the mouth-watering series Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen….

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen is a ten-part series that will start on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday mornings in February 2024. When we know a confirmed start date, we’ll update this page.

What happens in Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen is set in Prue’s beautiful Cotswolds home. The 10-part series will see the national treasure cook some of her favourite dishes. She will show us how to make everything from easy mid-week meals to dinner party dishes and delicious desserts, simplifying the process to make them fuss-free and accessible to everyone. Prue’s husband John will share some tips of his own, explaining how to grow and harvest fruit and veg as well as the knack to whipping up the perfect gin Martini. The pair will be joined by some lucky special guests who get to try out Prue’s cooking and listen to her hilarious anecdotes. We will also be introduced to those who make the quality ingredients Prue couldn’t manage without.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. But as soon as one drops, we’ll post it up on here.

All about Prue Leith

Dame Prue Leith learnt to cook at the Cordon Bleu Cooking School in London in 1960, then opened her own Michelin-starred restaurant Leith’s. She then founded Leith’s School of Food and Wine and became a food columnist. Prue is a judge on The Great British Bake Off and has also been on The Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules. She’s also hosted Prue Leith: Journey with my Daughter, Prue’s Great Garden Plot, Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue and Rupy (food expert Dr Rupy Aujla) and Prue and Danny’s Death Road Trip (investigating assisted dying, with her son, Conservative MP Danny Kruger).