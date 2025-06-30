John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10: release date, recipes and everything we know
John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10 sees the culinary couple return with more mouthwatering recipes to inspire us.
John Torode MBE and Lisa Faulkner are back for a new series of their popular weekend show, as John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10 sees the couple back in the kitchen making more delicious recipes.
The new series, which follows the hugely successful John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 9 will feature fresh dishes perfect for the warmer months, and then the couple will return for John & Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen later in 2025.
Speaking of the new series, John and Lisa said: “We love our little show and we feel so grateful we get to do it. We have such an amazing team who give us so much freedom to just cook together and it’s always the food we love and believe in. We never take it for granted as we just love doing our show!”
Here's everything we know about John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10...
John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10 release date
John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10 returns to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11.25 am.
The show then airs weekly at the same time, and the series is five episodes long.
You can watch previous series of the show on ITVX.
What happens in John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10?
To celebrate having 10 seasons under their belt, John and Lisa have put together an impressive series for their loyal fans, and each week, we will see the couple showcasing their favorite recipes - all with affordability and accessibility at the forefront.
In the first five episodes, they will share recipes that are perfect to enjoy during the summer, and will kick off the series with their ‘Masterclass Magic’ episode, packed with tips and tricks that will have viewers mastering basic recipes time and time again.
John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10 episodes
Episode 1 - Sunday, July 6
John and Lisa kick things off with a back-to-basics masterclass for four favourite dishes. They start with tagliata steak with a butterbean mash, before moving on to crispy fried Thai-style bream with a butter lettuce salad. Then it's an aubergine parmigiana schnitzel that is hearty and comforting, and Lisa's summer strawberry sponge with fresh strawberries and piped cream that is the perfect summer showstopper.
As we get more episode information we will add it to this guide.
Is there a trailer for John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10?
Sadly not, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.
Behind the scenes and more on John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10
The series is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose.
John and Lisa will return to the kitchen for John & Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen, sharing their culinary secrets and new recipes perfect for entertaining and enjoying festive favourites, across five Christmas-themed episodes to air later in 2025.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.