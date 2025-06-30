John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10: release date, recipes and everything we know

John Torode MBE and Lisa Faulkner are back for a new series of their popular weekend show, as John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10 sees the couple back in the kitchen making more delicious recipes.

The new series, which follows the hugely successful John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 9 will feature fresh dishes perfect for the warmer months, and then the couple will return for John & Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen later in 2025.

Speaking of the new series, John and Lisa said: “We love our little show and we feel so grateful we get to do it. We have such an amazing team who give us so much freedom to just cook together and it’s always the food we love and believe in. We never take it for granted as we just love doing our show!”

Here's everything we know about John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10...

John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10 returns to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 11.25 am.

The show then airs weekly at the same time, and the series is five episodes long.

You can watch previous series of the show on ITVX.

What happens in John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10?

To celebrate having 10 seasons under their belt, John and Lisa have put together an impressive series for their loyal fans, and each week, we will see the couple showcasing their favorite recipes - all with affordability and accessibility at the forefront.

In the first five episodes, they will share recipes that are perfect to enjoy during the summer, and will kick off the series with their ‘Masterclass Magic’ episode, packed with tips and tricks that will have viewers mastering basic recipes time and time again.

(Image credit: Geraint Warrington / ITV Studios)

John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10 episodes

Episode 1 - Sunday, July 6

John and Lisa kick things off with a back-to-basics masterclass for four favourite dishes. They start with tagliata steak with a butterbean mash, before moving on to crispy fried Thai-style bream with a butter lettuce salad. Then it's an aubergine parmigiana schnitzel that is hearty and comforting, and Lisa's summer strawberry sponge with fresh strawberries and piped cream that is the perfect summer showstopper.

As we get more episode information we will add it to this guide.

Is there a trailer for John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen season 10?

Sadly not, but as soon as one is released by ITV we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on John & Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen season 10

The series is produced by ITV Studios Daytime and will be sponsored by Waitrose.

John and Lisa will return to the kitchen for John & Lisa’s Christmas Kitchen, sharing their culinary secrets and new recipes perfect for entertaining and enjoying festive favourites, across five Christmas-themed episodes to air later in 2025.