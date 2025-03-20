Katie Piper's Weekend Escape: release date and everything we know
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape will see Katie and her celebrity guests enjoy spa treatments and healthy activities at a luxury rural retreat.
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape is set to become your perfect weekend morning show as the much-loved presenter and a celebrity guest welcomes us to an exclusive retreat in the British countryside for an hour of pampering.
The new show, fronted by Loose Women star, author and activist, Katie Piper, will introduce viewers to new pamper treatments and activities centered around health and well-being, inspiring you for a weekend of self-care.
The show will also explore new foods and drinks with the help of an onsite nutritionist and health food expert.
In addition to the insider tips and tricks, each episode will also see Katie and her team treat someone who has been nominated by a member of the public who deserves a special pampering.
Host Katie Piper said: “Weekend Escape is a fantastic new format that combines so much of what I love - health, well-being and chatting to interesting people, exploring everything from nutrition to celebrity interviews all in the heart of the British countryside.”
Here is everything you need to know about Katie Piper's Weekend Escape...
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape release date
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape will air on ITV1 every Sunday starting on Easter Sunday, April 20 at 8.30 am.
The show will then air in the same slot each week and you will be able to catch up on past episodes on ITVX.
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape premise
As well as introducing viewers to the latest pampering products and wellness releases, the feel-good weekend show will also throw the spotlight on someone - nominated by the general public - who has braved adversity or done something extraordinary for an individual or community.
The ‘hero’ will be rewarded with a session with celebrity hairdresser Michael Douglas, whose mission is to help people feel confident about their hair and themselves. Michael will be a familiar face to TV fans as he has previously appeared on The One Show, This Morning and Good Morning Britain.
Katie Piper's Weekend Escape episodes
As soon as we have an official breakdown of each episode we will add it to this guide.
Is there a trailer for Katie Piper's Weekend Escape?
We are still waiting for an official trailer, but in the meantime you can see Katie explaining all about her new show in a sneak peek below...
A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)
A photo posted by on
As soon as an official trailer is released we will add it to this guide.
Behind the scenes and more on Katie Piper's Weekend Escape
Katie Piper’s Weekend Escape will be made of 22 hour-long episodes and was ordered by Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner, Daytime & Entertainment ITV.
It will be executive produced by Phoenix Television co-founders Jaimi West and Miles Jarvis.
The show will be filmed at an exclusive retreat in the British countryside.
Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner Daytime & Entertainment ITV said: ''I am thrilled to be working alongside Phoenix Television for the first time and Katie Piper is the perfect host for this feel-good weekend show. I can't wait to get started and for the audience to immerse themselves into the stunning retreat from the comfort of their living rooms.''
