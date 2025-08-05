90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series

Jenny and Sumit, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Calling all 90 Day fans, as it's time for another installment in the 90 Day universe with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7.

The series, which sees citizens of the US go abroad in search of their happily ever after, returns with six couples, and takes viewers across England, France, India and more. Want to know what else you can look forward to in the brand-new season?

Here's everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 premieres on Monday, September 8, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode becomes available to stream the day after on HBO Max.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect new episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 cast

Here's a glance at the couples featured in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Image 1 of 6 Anthony and Manon, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC ) Luke and Madelein, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC ) Sumit and Jenny, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC ) Gretta and Matthew, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC ) Pattiya and Dylan, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC ) Chloe and Johny, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image credit: TLC )

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 premise

Here's what you can look forward to with the couples in the new season, as stated by TLC:

Greta (Oklahoma) & Matthew (England)

After meeting on a vegan dating app and bonding over cats and shared quirks, Greta moves to England to begin her life with Matthew in a quiet English village. But with Matthew’s parents under the same roof and the challenges of adjusting to living together, their new beginning may be harder than either of them expected.

Anthony (California) & Manon (France)

Married with a toddler and teetering on the edge of burnout, Anthony and Manon move to France in a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. But between clashing family members, mounting financial stress, and zero personal space (yes, they’re sharing a bed with their child), this fresh start may bring more pressure than peace. Can they rediscover the spark — or is it already too late?

Pattiya (Texas) & Dylan (Tasmania)

An exotic dancer and her much younger Aussie boyfriend are finally ready to build a life together in Tasmania after more than a decade of on-and-off long-distance love. With a 20-year age gap between them, Pattiya and Dylan face more than just cultural differences. As Pattiya adjusts to a completely new environment, the couple must also navigate Dylan’s close relationship with his mother who lives five minutes away, lingering trust issues, and the realities of merging two very different worlds.

Chloe (Massachusetts) & Johny (Aruba)

Chloe met Johny, a charismatic pirate boat tour guide, while vacationing in Aruba. Now, she’s ready to leave her life in Boston behind to be with him full-time. As their relationship deepens, Chloe must confront Johny’s flirtatious job, her skeptical family and friends, and growing concerns about trust between them.

Jenny (California) & Sumit (India)

After years of cultural clashes, family opposition, and a secret marriage, Jenny and Sumit have finally earned the blessing of Sumit’s family, but at a cost. Their once-independent life in India is about to change as they move in with Sumit’s parents. With privacy gone and family dynamics front and center, will their hard-won love survive this new chapter?

Luke (California) & Madelein (Colombia)

Luke and Madelein met during a vacation in Colombia and have been inseparable ever since. Now, two years in, Luke is finally making the move, and the couple is planning a lavish wedding with four dresses and zero budget compromises. But with financial stress mounting and trust issues bubbling over, will they make it to the altar — or will the pressure pull them apart?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 trailer

Check out a trailer for the new season below.