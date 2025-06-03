How to watch Love Island USA season 7 online: release date, streaming, more

Pack your bronzing oil and budgie smugglers! Love Island USA Season 7 arrives on Tuesday, June 3, and viewers should expect more scorching hot drama as ten fresh-faced islanders go looking for love in the iconic Fijian villa. Read our guide below for how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online now, and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Love Island USA hit its stride last year, racking up over 900 million minutes of viewing time in early July alone as the sexual tension and buff bombshells got viewers all hot and bothered. Surviving multiple firepit re-couplings and Casa Amor bust-ups were Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, who were crowned the public’s favorite couple after their slow-burn romance went the distance.

Now Ariana Madix is back for her second time as host, ready to welcome ten chiseled new contestants who'll spend the next two months cracking on to find that special someone. There’ll be wet and wild competitions, flirty poolside chats, and devastating firepit ceremonies as eliminated islanders get booted off the island. But for those who can stay coupled up? They might end up going home with a tidy $50,000 each.

Ready for more steamy villa drama? The following guide explains how to watch Love Island USA Season 7 online from anywhere and stream every episode with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the US

We've got a text! US viewers can watch Love Island USA season 7 with a subscription to streaming service Peacock. The new season will debut on Tuesday, June 3 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. New episodes are added daily (although, after premiere week, not on Wednesdays), and with Love Island: Aftersun uploaded on Saturdays.

Peacock costs $7.99 for its basic tier, which is also available in an annual plan at $79.99 per year. This will show you ads amongst your episodes though, so the $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year will be better for people who want commercial-free streaming.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 in the UK

UK fans might feel a bit mugged off. As of yet, there's no release date for Love Island USA season 7. But, like seasons past, it's bound to end up on the free ITVX streaming service eventually, although with episodes added about six weeks after their US debut.

An American abroad? Purchase a VPN to connect to regionally-specific services like Peacock and stream your favorite shows, no matter where you're currently located.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 in Australia

It's not looking good for Love Island USA fans Down Under. There's been no news of a season 7 release date yet, but judging from past seasons, Aussies can expect a wait of five or more months before the latest villa action is available to watch. When it does arrive, however, head to 9Now. It's free to stream - all you need to do is create an account and away you go!

Out of the country? If you're traveling and trying to access your paid streaming subscription, download a VPN to watch your favorite shows just like you would back home.

How to watch Love Island USA season 7 online from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island USA season 7, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie, sport or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Everything to know about Love Island USA Season 7

Meet the Contestants 2025

Meet the Islanders | Love Island USA Season 7 | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Who are the Love Island USA Season 7 contestants?

Ace Greene , 22-years-old, from L.A., California

, 22-years-old, from L.A., California Austin Shepard , 26-years-old, from Northville, Michigan

, 26-years-old, from Northville, Michigan Isabelle-Anne “Belle-A” Walker , 22-years-old, from Honolulu, Hawaii

, 22-years-old, from Honolulu, Hawaii Chelley Bissainthe , 27-years-old, from Orlando, Florida

, 27-years-old, from Orlando, Florida Huda Mustafa , 24-years-old, from Raleigh, North Carolina

, 24-years-old, from Raleigh, North Carolina Jeremiah Brown , 25-years-old, from Seattle, Washington

, 25-years-old, from Seattle, Washington Nicolas Vansteenberghe , 24-years-old, from Jacksonville, Florida

, 24-years-old, from Jacksonville, Florida Olandria Carthen , 27-years-old, from Decatur, Alabama

, 27-years-old, from Decatur, Alabama Taylor Williams , 24-years-old, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

, 24-years-old, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Yulissa Escobar, 27-years-old, from Miami, Florida

When are episodes of Love Island USA season 7 released? You can watch Love Island USA Season 7 from Tuesday, June 3 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT with a Peacock subscription. During premiere week, episodes will air daily up until Saturday, when is when Love Island: Aftersun is added. However, after the first week, there will be new episodes every day apart from on Wednesdays.

Who is hosting this season of Love Island USA? Ariana Madix is back for her second stint hosting Love Island USA. The model, actress, and former Vanderpump Rules star has brought a special "razzle dazzle" to the show since replacing Sarah Hyland back in 2024.

Where does Love Island USA take place? From season 5, filming returned to Fiji, with contestants residing at the the idyllic villa situated on the west side of Viti Levu island in Nadi Bay.