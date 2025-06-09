Love Island: Beyond the Villa — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Love Island USA spinoff

The summer just got even hotter as Love Island: Beyond the Villa is making its big debut, a joy to all fans of Love Island USA season 6.

In the brand-new Love Island USA spinoff, the iconic season 6 cast is back, and while these islanders aren’t on the hunt for love (well, not all of them), it looks like they’ll still be hit with some drama. Not only will Kaylor and Aaron come face to face, but so will Nicole and Kendall. So what else should you look forward to with the brand-new series? Here’s everything we know about Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa makes its debut on Peacock on July 13.

In order to watch the series in the US, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Peacock has several options for would-be subscribers. In the UK, we don’t have release information for the series at this time. However, once more information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premise

Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, Love Island USA (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Here is a brief synopsis of Love Island: Beyond the Villa:

“The first-of-its-kind spinoff from the pop culture phenomenon, Love Island USA, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.”

Love Island: Beyond the Villa cast

For starters, it looks like season 6’s PPG group is back together. This, of course, includes Leah Kateb, Serena Page and JaNa Craig. They’re joined by their respective boyfriends from Love Island USA, Miguel Harichi, Kordell Beckham and Kenny Rodriguez (it appears Kordell will be in the series in a limited capacity).

Joining these six are Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, Olivia Walker, Connor Newsum and Nicole Jacky. Noticeably absent from the trailer, at least, is everyone’s favorite overall-wearing islander, Rob Rausch, so you shouldn't expect to see him.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa trailer

The trailer certainly gets us in the mood for the brand-new series. Will you be tuned in?