I've spent countless hours watching reality TV this year, here are my top 10 reality TV stars of 2024

It’s been another eventful year in the reality TV space, with plenty of familiar personalities again capturing the attention of millions of viewers. From The Real Housewives franchises to the 90 Day Fiancé world to other staple unscripted shows, fan-favorite stars truly provided some entertaining TV moments.



While reality TV vets have certainly held their own in 2024, new faces have emerged as well, rivaling their star presence. Take Love Island USA season 6 for example. It was the best season in the show’s history and that was largely in part because of the young men and women searching for love.

Having said all of that, I took on the task of naming the top 10 reality TV stars of 2024. Considering I’ve watched countless hours of shows in the genre, I feel uniquely qualified to come up with the ranking. Even so, it was hard to narrow this list to just 10. So without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

10. Tyler Francis, Love Is Blind season 7

Tyler and Ashley on Love Is Blind (Image credit: Netflix)

When Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser started their whirlwind romance early on in Love Is Blind season 7, like many viewers, I was completely enamored by their courtship. But as the show was airing in real-time, social media sleuths discovered that Tyler was a father of three, and the children’s mother was making some disparaging remarks about the Love Is Blind contestant. This, of course, was problematic as Tyler hadn’t revealed he had kids initially. Then when Tyler and Ashley talked about the kids on camera, he didn’t share the full truth for show fans, which left many still miffed with him. Tyler arguably became the most-talked-about person of the show’s season.

Come the reunion, Ashley and Tyler tried to clear things up for viewers and announced they were still happily married. While some may not have bought their love, I bought it and I’m still applauding the couple.

9. Peter Weber, The Traitors season 2

Peter may have been introduced to TV watchers through The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, but his time on Peacock’s The Traitors season 2 proved to be way more entertaining. His taking on the role of amateur detective, determined to find the traitors, was interesting to watch as he kept bumping heads with his fellow competitors. Although he was right about who was a traitor, especially Phaedra, all of his antics left me actually pulling for someone like Phaedra to lead the charge in banishing him from the castle. That showdown between him and Phaedra at that round table made for one of the best moments of TV this year.

8. Jen Affleck, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

It can be hard for a new series to break through the crowded reality TV space, but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was fortunate to do just that. The series follows Mormon social media influencers and caught the eyes of millions of fans. Jen Affleck in particular jumped out not only because her husband is Ben Affleck’s cousin, but because she was very “real” in presenting her marital problems on camera. One incident in particular when she fought with her husband over dancers at Chippendales left many in shock and with questions.

7. Jasmine Pineda, 90 Day Fiancé season 10

Jasmine and Gino in 90 Day Fiance (Image credit: TLC)

Move over Big Ed and Angela, as it looks like Jasmine has become the biggest force to be reckoned with in the 90 Day Universe. She may not be winning fans over with her congenial personality, but the woman provides plenty of drama for viewers to watch. All her relationship issues with Gino have certainly provided their own unique brand of chaos to TLC, hence why the network has featured her on 90 Day Fiancé season 10, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8 and 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 all in 2024. While I can’t predict the future, I don’t see TLC letting go of Jasmine any time soon if they can help it.

6. Jax Taylor, The Valley season 1

When Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they were officially leaving behind their Vanderpump Rules family and opting to let viewers get a look into their more adult lives as spouses and parents, I was a bit skeptical. I didn’t think the show could hold its weight, especially in the aftermath of Vanderpump Rules’ legendary Scandaval. Boy was I wrong. The Valley was good and it goes to show you Jax may be slightly older and perhaps more mature, but he’s remained an agent of chaos that Bravo fans unfortunately can’t seem to get enough of. I can't help but wonder how he'll fare in The Valley season 2.

5. Leah Kateb, Love Island USA season 6

No matter how many times some of her castmates tried to portray her as a “villain” on Love Island USA season 6, it just didn’t work as Leah was meant to be a star of the season. Her relatable girl-next-door persona mixed with her fiery retorts were incredible to witness. I appreciate that she didn’t let the narrative that she was a “bully” take root in her own psyche, as that wasn’t the case at all. I also applaud her knack for trying to do right by her besties in the Villa, JaNa and Serena, and for standing up for herself in the whole fiasco with Rob. And while he’s not on the list, I was a fan of the romance she developed with Miguel on camera that carried into real life off camera.

4. Mary Cosby, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5

In what may be some shocking news for some, Mary Cosby from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the only Housewife to make the cut among the rest of these reality stars. Her unfiltered candor often provided comedic relief for a show often rooted in drama, and I enjoy laughing. However, what really earned her high marks is the transparency she offered alongside her son, Robert Jr.

It’s not easy to be so open about your struggles in front of a camera, so to see Mary sob as her son talked about years of drug use was heart-wrenching. Many fans, myself included, caught themselves tearing up as Mary shared the pain she felt for her child. From across all the various iterations of The Real Housewives, how Mary is handling these vulnerable times with her son are some of the most real moments I’ve seen.

3. Kordell Beckham, Love Island USA season 6

Serena and Kordell in Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Even if Kordell wasn’t the brother of NFL superstar Odell Beckham, he would have made my list, as it’s not his celeb connection that earned him his spot. His fun and laidback spirit took center stage from the very beginning of the season as he swung around his suitcase arriving at the Villa. He never found himself in unnecessary drama (his conflicts with Serena I chalked up to the growing pains of a new romance) and he was always nice to his castmates. Plus, the way Kordell loved and cared for Serena, even after the whole Casa Amor blowup, was admirable and pulled at the heartstrings.

Kordell is also the MVP of manifesting. Although Serena and many Love Island fans laughed at him for saying he wanted to get an endorsement deal with Cheez-It as part of his long-term career goals, the moment he stepped outside the Villa after winning the season, that’s exactly what he got. Not only that, but Kordell has secured several endorsement deals that simply speak to his popularity.

2. Serena Page, Love Island USA season 6

I wasn’t sure about Serena when she debuted as an OG of Love Island USA season 6. Kordell was almost instantly attracted to her and yet she didn’t seem that interested. However, she repeatedly stated she was a slow burner, and it just took her a while to warm up and open up to Kordell. Once she did, she and Kordell became my favorite couple in the history of the franchise. But then came the infamous Casa Amor experience.

I was incredibly nervous that the pair wouldn’t recover after Kordell brought Daia back to the Villa. Especially, when Serena delivered back-to-back scenes of her ripping into Kordell, which will go down in reality TV history. However, after honest conversations, the pair went on to win America’s hearts and be crowned the season’s winners.

Since the show has wrapped, Serena has secured top-branding deals, has made her rounds on the talk show circuit and has managed to remain a popular reality star months after Love Island USA season 6 wrapped.

1. Phaedra Parks, The Traitors season 2

Phaedra Parks (Image credit: Caitlin Moulton/NBCUniversal)

For those who thought Phaedra Parks' days of stardom would wrap once she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2017, I’m happy to note they were wrong. This year has proven how much the reality TV space has missed her unique brand of shade and Southern sensibilities, and how she can really thrive outside of a Housewives setting.

Just look at her stint on Peacock’s The Traitors season 2. In her role as a traitor, she was absolutely phenomenal as she tried to dodge suspicion and save her own hide. From throwing her fellow traitors under the bus to her shady takedowns of Peter and John, Phaedra made season 2 the must-watch event that it was. In fact, I’d argue it was her antics that propelled the series to its 2024 Emmy win.

Beyond Traitors, Phaedra also helped to round out the Married to Medicine season 10 cast, the Married to Medicine season 11 cast and two-stepped across the floor on Dancing with the Stars season 33. She’s been overall booked and busy in 2024.