Angela left me stunned after 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 2

When I watched the premiere episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, I assumed the most outrageous thing that would be discussed on the show would be the bombshell Kalani dropped about the infidelity in her marriage. However, leave it to Angela and Ed to try their best to upstage that confession. Although in Angela's case it was her shockingly pleasant approach with Michael and her willingness to play peacemaker that dropped my jaw.

After the couples participated in a blindfolded obstacle course, they all huddled together on the beach with the therapists. It's then that Angela does what I can't recall ever seeing her really do, offering an apology to Michael. She claimed hearing about Kalani and Asuelu's infidelity made her reflect on her own situation with Michael.

Angela rationalized that if she can have compassion for Asuelu after he first cheated on Kalani, then she can have some for Michael given his infidelity occurred virtually. That's when Angela literally apologizes to her husband for not seeing that he's trying to do better and fix their marriage. She even followed this up stating she was going to try and forgive him, which of course brought a smile to Michael's face.

Considering over the years that 90 Day fans have seen Angela yell at Michael on many occasions, even calling him the most insulting of names, this endearing moment on The Last Resort should be earmarked by viewers as a rarity for the couple these days.

As if Angela apologizing wasn't enough, she even found herself in an unfamiliar role in the 90 Day universe — playing peacemaker.

Angela isn't exactly known for being a pacifist. In fact, it was just this year on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell All when she literally was yelling in Yara's face, a confrontation that could have easily escalated further. However in 90 Day: The Last Resort episode 2 she intervened in a heated conversation between Ed and Kelly in the hot tub. She actually tried to prevent the two men from escalating things and coming to blows. Again, this is a new version of Angela we don't see too much of, although looking at next week's preview, it seems the old Angela reappears.

Ed on 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

Speaking of Ed, he and Angela both managed to take fans to another level of cringe. When she first approached the hot tub, only Liz and a naked Ed were in the water (yes, naked). Instead of rushing to putting his swim trunks back on, he stood up out of the water and waved his nether regions to Angela, leaving her at a loss for words. She was able to compose herself just enough to flash her chest to Ed in return. Liz sat by as Ed and Angela laughed, while I shook my head in disbelief.

Now for those still wondering what happened in the showdown between Ed and Kelly, long story short, Ed thought Kelly called him a cheater during the obstacle course event. For some reason, Ed took exception with that despite the fact Ed admittedly cheated. Plus, it was the other Last Resort couples that called him a cheater, not Kelly.

Responding to what Ed deemed as an insult, he called Kelly a "b*tch" at the site of the obstacle course. By the time Kelly and Molly joined Ed, Liz and Angela in the hot tub, Kelly was still bothered, and the two men rehashed the events from earlier, which saw tempers flare. The end result of their argument will be covered in episode 3 of the season.

Episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort air on Mondays on TLC and become available to stream on Max and Discovery Plus.