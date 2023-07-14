90 Day: The Last Resort — release date, cast and everything we know about the new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff

The 90 Day universe continues to grow with the new spinoff series, 90 Day: The Last Resort. The show stars some of the most memorable couples from throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchises, and follows them as they get professional help in trying to repair their relationships. As suggested in the title, the duos are hoping to do whatever they can to fix their issues in a last-resort effort before splitting up becomes a very real possibility in the near future.

So just who is featured in the inaugural season of the show? Here’s everything we know about 90 Day: The Last Resort.

90 Day: The Last Resort debuts on Monday, August 14, at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. The series premieres after a brand-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5. 90 Day: The Last Resort also debuts on Discovery Plus and Max.

While we don’t have information for a UK release rollout, we anticipate when the show becomes available, it will premiere on Discovery Plus.

90 Day: The Last Resort trailer

A trailer for the new series has not yet been released. However, here is an official teaser. Just to warn you, there are no cast members featured in the video clip.

90 Day: The Last Resort cast

So far, TLC has been rather secretive about the full cast for the series. While speculation runs wild among fans, the network has opted to slowly reveal the cast in the weeks leading up to the premiere. As information on the show couples becomes available, we’ll continue to pass along updates.

On July 14, TLC revealed that Jovi and Yara along with Ed and Liz are joining the show. Here’s what you can expect with each couple.

"Jovi and Yara are very much in love with an undeniable attraction for one another, but over time resentment has grown and created an emotional divide. At the resort, they discover there is discord between them as they can’t seem to agree on what they want for their future. While both have secrets they are holding onto, will the resort provide a place and time where they can finally thrive and reconnect as a couple moving forward?"

"Ed & Liz have found themselves in a cycle of make-ups and break-ups for the last 2 years. With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they are hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding. Can Ed and Liz learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?"

Yara and Jovi, 90 Day: The Last Resort (Image credit: TLC)

90 Day: The Last Resort premise

Here is the official synopsis for the series:



"Five 90 Day Fiancé couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds. Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately."

How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort

Episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort air live in the US on TLC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live-streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Episodes can also be streamed on Discovery Plus and Max .

We expect episodes to become available on Discovery Plus in the UK.