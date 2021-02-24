The '90 Day Fiancé' universe explained

TLC’s reality series, 90 Day Fiancé, is a trash bin of entertainment, but one that people obviously love diving into regardless of if they admit it or not. The series follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which is available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens. The K-1 visa gives them 90 days to make arrangements for and have a marriage ceremony. However, that’s hardly ever the case for the couples on 90 Day Fiancé. As you can imagine, this creates excellent reality tv show content and is the biggest reason why this series has over eight different spin-offs. They’re all available on discovery+, including some made just for the streaming platform. We’re here to help you with the more established series if you do decide to venture into the ever-growing 90 Day Fiancéverse.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is one of the first spin-offs of 90 Day Fiancé, originally airing back in September 2016. The series follows six couples from previous seasons and documents the ups and downs of their relationships post-marriage. So, make sure you’re keeping track of the couples you love or love to hate while watching 90 Day Fiancé. You’ll be surprised with which couples are doing well and which ones aren’t.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

As mentioned earlier, the purpose of the K-1 visa is to give couples enough time to make arrangements for and have a marriage ceremony, but that’s rarely what happens on the show. Before the 90 Days, the spin-off follows couples who haven’t yet applied for the K-1 visa and perhaps never should. This series is a great way to follow some of your favorite couples as a few of them also appear in seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

Are you someone who loves updates? Well, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? is the spin-off for you. The first episode aired in September 2017. It’s a digital series that provides updates from couples featured throughout the 90 Day Fiancé seasons. Not all the couples participate, but those that do are the ones you’re probably the most curious about and want to follow. The episodes are relatively short, given their digital formatting, making them an excellent companion to the original series.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

The series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiered in June 2019. This 90 Day Fiancé spin-off is dedicated to couples where the American partner marries their partner abroad and moves to their country. Who among us doesn’t like to see what happens when the shoe is on the other foot? Right. After watching a few seasons of the original series, you’ll want to start this one because the American partners, for the most part, act just the way you think they would.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk

It’s one thing to watch episodes of 90 Day Fiancé, and it’s another to watch the couples who have been on the show share their thoughts as they react to episodes. The spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk features several former cast members who share their reactions to the show. Sometimes the couples are joined by family members and friends who made appearances on their respective seasons of 90 Day Fiancé. The series premiered originally alongside the fourth season 90 Day Fiancé.

The Family Chantel

Of course, there were bound to be spin-offs that follow at least one couple from the original series. Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno were one of the couples featured in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé. Their spin-off, The Family Chantel, follows the couple and their immediate families as they navigate an intercultural marriage.

Darcey & Stacey

Darcey & Stacey is actually a spin-off of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, so a spin-off of a spin-off. The series follows the lives of identical twins Darcey and Stacey Silva in Middletown, Connecticut. The series focuses on Stacey's five-year relationship with her Albanian fiancé, Florian Sukaj, and Darcey's new Bulgarian boyfriend, Georgi Rusev. Darcey appears in all four seasons of Before the 90 Days, while twin sister has often appeared in Darcey episodes. It’s no surprise they were given their own spin-off series. The sisters have an affinity for men abroad and one to drama because there is plenty.

Other entries in the 90 Day Fiance-verse

There are other shows in the universe — all of which are outlined below — they're either just too new to mention or don't connect enough to really be considered a full entry into the saga.