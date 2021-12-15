'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' season 5 — everything we know

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will welcome a new line-up of couples for its fifth season, taking a deeper look at those who have found love across the globe. The series follows how they met, what their relationship is like, and documents their travels to different countries where they meet for the first time.

The original 90 Day Fiancé series sees people traveling to America to meet their partners after receiving a K1 visa, but Before the 90 Days takes us all over the world as we see couples navigating things like language barriers, age gaps, cultural/religious differences, and more. The series joins another much-loved spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which has just aired.

Here's everything you need to know about the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days...

The first episode of season 5 aired on Dec 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and it will also be available for both US and UK audiences via Discovery+.

Who are the couples in this season?

While most of the people involved are new to the series, fans will see a familiar face in season 5 of Before the 90 Days. Nigerian rapper Usman, known professionally as Sojaboy, is back with a new girlfriend following his divorce from Lisa.

Here's what we know about the 7 new couples...

Kim, 50 and Usman, 32

Returning 90 Day favourite Usman is back, with a new girlfriend named Kim who lives in San Diego, California. Kim originally reached out to Usman aka Sojaboy as a fan of his music, but after calls, texts, and video chats the two formed a connection and they're now in love. Kim will travel to meet Usman in the series and hope to show him she's nothing like his ex-wife Lisa.

Caleb, 28 and Alina, 27

Arizona based Caleb and Russia based Alina connected and developed a friendship on social media as teens, but they lost touch for 13 years. But recently, they matched on a dating app when Caleb was planning a trip to Alina's home country and their friendship has blossomed into something more. However, Alina's condition means she has to spend a lot of time in a wheelchair and Caleb isn't sure if this will match his free-spirit lifestyle.

Gino, 51 and Jasmine, 34

Gino is leaving Michigan to travel to Panama City, where he'll meet his new partner Jasmine. He was previously married to a Brazilian woman for seven years, and is hoping to propose and have a family with Jasmine, so he's keen to advance their relationship.

Memphis, 34 and Hamza, 28

Michigan resident Memphis, a divorced single mom of two, met Tunisian Hamza online and the two got engaged after a few months of daily texts and video chats. She's now traveling out there to meet her new fiancé and hopefully get married on the trip, but her friends and family have their concerns.

Mike, 34 and Ximena, 24

New York based Mike has been single for most of his life, until he met Ximena from Pereira, Colombia, who is a single mother of two. They matched on an international dating app and are currently trying to navigate language barriers, as Ximena speaks no English and Mike has a limited understanding of Spanish. But with the help of a translator app, they've been able to start a relationship.

Ella, 29 and Johnny, 34

Ella is a country girl from Idaho Falls and is obsessed with Asian culture. She met Johnny from Jinan, China via a social media platform exclusively for Asian men and white women. Despite the pandemic messing up plans to meet in person, they're finally able to, hoping to prove that their love can conquer barriers.

Ben, 52 and Mahogany, 24

Ben is a former pastor where he worked in a strict, conservative religious sect. He lives in Fraser, Michigan and met Mahogany from San Bartolo, Peru via Instagram direct message. Despite his friends seeing red flags and worrying about the age gap, Ben is convinced that God brought them together and the couple are keen to advance their relationship.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, in the official trailer for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 we meet all seven couples and get a glimpse at the highs, lows and struggles they face. As ever there's plenty of drama in store!