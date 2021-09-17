Here's how to watch the 90 Day Fiancé, which follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, which is available to foreign fiancés of US citizens. In the series, non-American women must decide whether to get married within 90 days or break things off and return home. So far there have been eight seasons so there's plenty of episodes to binge-watch!

Each couple is very different so throughout the season you see them navigate challenges such as language barriers, cultural differences, homesickness, age differences, and seeking approval from their spouse-to-be's family and friends.

If you're interested in getting stuck in, here's how you can watch the 90 Day Fiancé and spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

How to watch the 90 Day Fiancé in the US

US viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé via TLC. Episodes are available on-demand via the TLC Player, or you can sign up for a Discovery+ subscription with prices starting from $4.99. A free trial is also available and students can save 40% off a subscription.

The new season of spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has just kicked off on TLC too, so for those wanting to watch the series live, it airs on Sundays at 8pm EST.

How to watch the 90 Day Fiancé in the UK

UK fans can also watch 90 Day Fiancé with a Discovery+ subscription. You can choose to pay monthly (starting from £4.99) or annually (starting from £49.99). Sky customers can also watch TLC in the UK, although it's a different schedule to the US so it's probably best to watch on-demand to make sure you're not missing out.

Discovery+ has all seasons of the original 90 Day Fiancé as well as the spin-offs, so there's plenty of content on there to keep you entertained. It's a must-have for reality fans as there's a whole host of TLC shows on their like Say Yes to the Dress, Life after Lockup and Smothered.