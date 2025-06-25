How to watch the 2025 Women's Euro soccer cup on Hulu with Live TV

One of the biggest soccer tournaments of 2025 is the UEFA Women's Euro and it begins on Wednesday, July 2, ready to fill our screens with action for a month. If it's not already due to air on any screen you have, then Hulu with Live TV can step in.

One of the foremost cord-cutting services in the US, Hulu with Live TV is a subscription plan which lets you stream from almost 100 cable channels over the internet. That includes, thankfully, the Women's Euro 2025.

Switzerland is set to host this 16-team competition; world champs Spain, past Euro winner England and top contender Germany are all fancied to win or at least do very well, so it's going to be a competitive tournament.

If you're a soccer fan, it's certainly going to be one to watch, so here's how to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 using Hulu with Live TV.

Signing up for Hulu with Live TV

While Hulu with Live TV does have several different tiers you can sign up for, they all have the same channel list, so you don't need to sweat about picking the right one to see the Euros.

And before you pick, it's worth knowing that you can get a 3-day free trial for Hulu with Live TV. That won't cover the entire Euros tournament but it'll let you test out the service.

The default tier costs you $82.99 per month and as well as the full channel line-up, it gets you subscriptions to three streaming services: Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, all on their ad tiers.

Not a fan of commercials? The $95.99-per-month plan removes them from Hulu and Disney Plus. Hulu has a full breakdown of its tiers here.

Follow this link here to be taken to the landing page where you can sign up, if you think Hulu with Live TV is for you. You can also sign up via apps on smart devices.

What else does Hulu with Live TV get you?

There's a lot more on offer on Hulu with Live TV beyond the Women's Euro championship.

There are over 95 channels included with Hulu with Live TV and you can find the full list here. Other picks include news channels like Fox, CNN and CBS, sports channels like ESPN, FS1 and Golf Channel, lifestyle options like The Weather Channel and general interest broadcasts like The History Channel, Smithsonian Channel and Game Show Network. There are plenty more beyond those ones so I'd recommend checking out the channel list.

Hulu offers a few add-on packages, though it's worth noting that these cost a little extra per month. Some of these are simple channel bundles for sports, entertainment or Spanish-language channels, others are for other streaming services including Max, Paramount Plus and Starz.

Features of the platform include the ability to cancel any time instead of when a contract is up, unlimited DVR recording and the ability to access the streamer from multiple devices.

How to watch Hulu with Live TV

Most smart devices will let you watch Hulu with Live TV.

This includes computers and laptops via web browsers, Android or iOS phones and tablets (including Fire Tablets and iPads) and gaming consoles like PlayStations and Xboxes.

Many smart TVs offer the app including ones from Amazon, Samsung, Roku, Vizio and Xumo. This includes streaming dongles like the Roku Streaming Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Hulu offers a full list of supported devices here, so you can check whether your TV or gadget will work with the platform.

Streaming the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Hulu with Live TV

(Image credit: FA / Getty)

Women's Euro channels

So, you want to watch the Women's Euro games and you're already signed up for Hulu with Live TV. Now what?

All of the matches are set to play on just two of the channels: Fox and FS1. Both of these are available to subscribers of

But don't waste time navigating the channel list to see which channel your chosen game is on. I'm going to post the entire schedule below so you can see.

At the time of writing not all channels have been confirmed, mostly for the last few group stages, and I've marked where this is the case.

Group Stage

Wednesday 2nd July 2025

Group A - Iceland v Finland (midday ET/9 am PT) Fox



Group A - Switzerland v Norway (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Thursday 3rd July 2025

Group B - Belgium v Italy (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1

Group B - Spain v Portugal (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Friday 4th July 2025

Group C - Denmark v Sweden (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1

Group C - Germany v Poland (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Saturday 5th July 2025

Group D - Wales v Netherlands (midday ET/9 am PT) Fox

Group D - France v England (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Sunday 6th July 2025

Group A - Norway v Finland (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1

Group A - Switzerland v Iceland (3 pm ET/midday PT) FS1



Monday 7th July 2025



Group B - Spain v Belgium (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1



Group B - Portugal v Italy (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox



Tuesday 8th July 2025

Group C - Germany v Denmark (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1

Group C - Poland v Sweden (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox



Wednesday 9th July 2025

Group D - England v Netherlands (midday ET/9 am PT) FS1

Group D - France v Wales (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Thursday 10th July 2025

Group A - Finland v Switzerland (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC



Group A - Norway v Iceland (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC



Friday 11th July 2025

Group B - Italy v Spain (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC

Group B - Portugal v Belgium (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC



Saturday 12th July 2025

Group C - Poland v Denmark (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC



Group C - Sweden v Germany (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC



Sunday 13th July 2025



Group D - England v Wales (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC

Group D - Netherlands v France (3 pm ET/midday PT) TBC

Finals

Wednesday 16th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox



Thursday 17th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Friday 18th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Saturday 19th July 2025

Quarter-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Tuesday 22nd July 2025



Semi-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Wednesday 23rd July 2025

Semi-Final (3 pm ET/midday PT) Fox

Sunday 27th July 2025

Final (midday ET/9 am PT) Fox