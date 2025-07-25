How to watch the 2025 Canadian Open tennis tournament online or on TV from around the world

Canada's biggest tennis tournament begins on Sunday, July 27. The Canadian Open, currently billed as 'National Bank Open Presented by Rogers', is sure to be a competitive event and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

I'm not just saying that about the competitiveness. With the US Open starting in less than a month (August 25) many major tennis players have dropped out of the Canadian one to focus including Djokovic, Sinner, Sabalenka and Alcaraz.

That leaves the field open for lower-seeded players in this event, which sits in the ATP 1000 and WTA 1000 tours.

The Canadian Open sees matches take place in Montreal and Toronto, with both offering outdoor hard court surfaces. The ATP (men's) matches play in Toronto while the WTA (women's) are in Montreal.

Play will run for just shy of two weeks, up until Thursday, August 7, and we'll help you find out how to watch the Canadian Open wherever you live.

How to watch the 2025 Canadian Open in the US

Usually, the best way for US tennis fans to watch coverage of events, including the Canadian Open, is via the Tennis Channel.

This cable channel generally airs coverage of ATP and WTA events and that's no different with the Canadian Open, which will get some screen time via Tennis Channel.

Usually, Tennis Channel coverage is split between all concurrent tournaments which means certain events don't get much screen time. However no other events fall during the Canadian Open's two weeks so hopefully, coverage will be pretty solid.

If you don't have the Tennis Channel via cable, there are live TV streaming services you can use to stream from these channels over the internet. Sling (Orange plan), DirecTV (with add-on Sports pack) and Fubo (Pro plan) all have Tennis Channel.

Some coverage might also air on Tennis Channel 2 however watching this is free so you don't need to pay for any subscription or plan to watch.

How to watch the 2025 Canadian Open in the UK

As with most ATP or WTA tennis tournaments, coverage of the Canadian Open will fall to Sky Sports.

Luckily, no other events are going on at the same time so Sky Sports will show loads of coverage from the event.

It'll be on the Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports+ channels. The catch is that due to time zones, coverage will be quite later: it starts at 4pm earlier on in the tournament and falls several hours later during the weekends.

A subscription to Sky TV with Sky Sports access costs £35 per month, or for varying prices with different combinations of extra channels or libraries.

How to watch the 2025 Washington Open in Australia

Australians can watch live streams of certain Canadian Open matches using beIN Sports.

ATP matches are going to be shown on the channel beIN Sports 1 while WTA ones go to beIN Sports 2. Find beIN Sports' schedule here to find timings.

A subscription to beIN Sports costs $15 per month, but you can sign up for an annual plan at $130.

How to watch the 2025 Canadian Open everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the 2025 Canadian Open, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sport, show or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!