The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 22, 2025: Li and Sheila discuss Luna

Li and Sheila discuss Luna in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for July 22, 2025.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Eric (John McCook) is trying to understand how Liam’s tumor went from inoperable to being removed. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) credits Grace and her colleague, but even Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) questions how they could do something the hospital couldn’t.

Ridge isn’t asking questions, he’s just happy it all worked out. Brooke is thrilled that the girls don’t have to say goodbye to their father. Eric says brushes with death make you reflect on how you live your life to embrace joyful things. He says the trip is still on and it’s “going to be life-changing for all of us.”

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) sees his eight-toed wife and hopes she’s not working, but Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has her foot propped on a pillow and she is, indeed, working. She can’t stay in bed anymore. Deacon loves when she’s “crazy in bed.” Sheila wants to help, but Deacon wonders if there’s another reason she’s restless. Sheila had no idea Liam was battling cancer. Li (Naomi Matsuda) walks in and says that Liam’s treatment was a miracle. Sheila isn’t happy that Luna wasn’t able to get the same result.

Eric wants Ridge and Brooke to see the promo video of “Forrester in Italy” that Will made. Ridge smiles indulgently as the video sums up some of the company’s best moments in Italy, most of which feature Ridge and Brooke together. Brooke says it brought back a lot of memories, some sad ones, too. Brooke says that she’s considering inviting Nick to Italy, but Ridge says he’s “not invited.”

Li isn’t happy about Luna either. When Deacon points out all of Luna’s crimes, adding that he’s “relieved” that they don’t have to worry about her, Li looks away uncomfortably. Sheila just looks sad.

Eric asks Ridge if he’s all right. Eric says he looks annoyed that Brooke wants Nick in Italy. Ridge calls him a “tool,” and he knows that Eric is trying to use the Nick angle to get him back with Brooke.

Brooke wraps up a call in the office. She gets a visit from Nick, who greets her with a “hello, beautiful.” He heard about Liam and he’s thrilled. But he knows she’s going to Italy with Ridge, and he wants her to remember that Ridge is marrying another woman.

Sheila and Li sit down and talk while Deacon watches from the bar. When Sheila says Luna wasn’t a monster, Deacon jumps in and says that Luna caused “all of this.” He knows they don’t want to see her vilified, but she was a monster. Li blames her upbringing, which seems to surprise Sheila a bit. She’s never seen Li defend Luna before. Li says Luna needed help from a young age, and Poppy never saw it. “Poor Luna never had a chance.”

Ridge knows Eric wants him to leave Taylor and go back to Brooke. Eric thinks he’s been clear about his feelings. Ridge wants to know if he respects Taylor, and when Eric says he loves Taylor, Ridge says Eric is trying to get him to leave her. Eric says he’d stay out of his son’s relationship if he knew he was happy. “You’re in love with Brooke,” he says. “You always have been and you always will be.” And now Nick is “circling like a shark.”

Nick says Brooke needs a man who can be decisive. He asks about their time together, and Brooke says she enjoyed it. His mom misses her, too. “You really turned my life upside down,” he tells her. He was looking for someone all those years ago, and that’s why he’s back now.

Ridge says Brooke is smart and won’t fall for Nick. Eric says she’s “vulnerable” and points out that Ridge said Brooke needed someone to watch out for her. He’s going to lose Brooke if he’s not careful. Ridge says Nick is fake and she’s not going to fall for it.

Nick reminds Brooke how he came to LA as a captain, and now he runs the company. He wants to show her the Naples he knows. He says building a boat is like “writing a love letter with your hand.” He brushes her arm as he talks about building boats. He’s building a cruiser, and he wants to take her out on the water and watch her in the sun. “I might even let you wear my captain’s hat,” he adds.

Sheila never thought she’d be sitting with Li trying to find comfort. She admits her heart is broken that Luna is gone and no one cares. Everyone is talking about Liam but not Luna. She asks if there will be a service, but Li quickly says, “It’s already done. It’s handled.” Sheila looks devastated.

Brooke walks in as Ridge ends a call. She asks if he’s ready for the trip, then she says things are different because the last time they were there, he pledged his love for her. She needs Nick there, pointing out that Taylor is always there. Ridge is fine with her moving on with her life, but just not with Nick.

Sheila wishes she knew about the arrangements. She never got to say goodbye to Luna. Li looks at her speculatively.

Nick is on the phone in the design office. He spots a photo of Brooke on the cover of a magazine, and he thinks back to their wedding when he promised never to let her go. He sighs.

Brooke reminds Ridge that Taylor has an engagement ring. He moved on with her, so why can’t Brooke be with Nick? She reminds him that they’re meant to be together. They always come back to each other, and it’s always in “magical Italy.” He looked through a keyhole and saw his Logan.

She points out that they’re too old for this, especially since it was all a misunderstanding. Surely he knows how much it was going to hurt her, but she still loves him, and she knows he loves her. She’ll forgive it all, but this is his last chance. Otherwise, she’s going to bring Nick to Italy. “Tell me that you’re going to come back to me,” she pleads.