The Savant: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Jessica Chastain thriller

Jessica Chastain is the latest big name star to headline an Apple TV Plus original series, as she stars in the eight-episode thriller series The Savant.

The Oscar-winning Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) is no stranger to TV, having in recent years starred in the limited series Scenes from a Marriage and George & Tammy; she received an Emmy nomination for the latter. Could The Savant be her, and Apple TV Plus’, next hit series?

As we wait to find out the answer to that question, we’ve got answers for many of the other big questions around The Savant, from when it’s premiering to who else stars in the show and what it’s about. Read on for all the details.

The Savant is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, September 26.

The first two episodes of the series are going to be made available immediately, with one episode releasing weekly after that. With eight episodes in total, the series will air through November 7.

In order to watch The Savant you need to be an Apple TV Plus subscriber.

The Savant cast

Nmandi Asomugh and Jessica Chastain in The Savant (Image credit: Apple)

Chastain plays the titular character, an undercover investigator.

Joining Chastain in the cast are former NFL star turned Emmy-nominee Nnamdi Asomugha (Sylvie’s Love, The Good Nurse), Cole Doman (The Mastermind, Gossip Girl), Jordan Spiro (Ozark, Fear Street trilogy), newcomers Trinity Lee Shirley and Toussaint Francois Battiste, and Pablo Schreiber (Halo, Orange Is the New Black) as a guest star.

The Savant plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Savant:

“The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.”

Melissa James Gibson is the lead writer on the series, which is inspired by a true story that was originally written about in Cosmopolitan magazine by Andrea Stanley, who is a consultant on the series.

The Savant trailer

There is no trailer for The Savant at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

The Savant behind the scenes

The Savant is backed by production companies Fifth Season, Freckle Films, Anonymous Content and, of course, Apple Studios. Executive producers for the series include Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Alan Poul, James Gibson, Matthew Heineman, David Levine and Garrett Kemble.