George & Tammy: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jessica Chastain series

Country music royalty George Jones and Tammy Wynette are getting a TV adaptation featuring Hollywood A-listers Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, respectively, in the new series George & Tammy. This new series is airing in the US and UK, but where and when?

While Chastain and Shannon are in front of the camera (Chastain is also an executive producer), George & Tammy is created by Abe Sylvia. Sylvia is best known for having written and produced TV shows including The Affair, Hap and Leonard and Dead to Me, as well as the 2021 Jessica Chastain movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Interested in finding out more? Here is everything that you need to know about George & Tammy.

George & Tammy premieres in the US on Sunday, December 4, on Showtime, airing on the cable network at 9 pm ET/PT. New episodes air on Showtime weekly and are available to stream on the Showtime app.

UK audiences get George & Tammy just a day later, as the country music drama premieres on Paramount Plus UK on Monday, December 5, also with new episodes arriving weekly.

George & Tammy plot

The relationship between George Jones and Tammy Wynette is one of the most famous in country music history and now their story is being told with this series. Here is the official synopsis for George & Tammy:

"Starring Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon, George & Tammy chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the 'First Lady of Country Music,' Wynette's most successful song, 'Stand by Your Man,' remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. Known for his once-in-a-lifetime voice, George Jones' song 'He Stopped Loving Her Today' is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets 'We’re Gonna Hold On,' 'Golden Ring' and 'Near You,' George and Tammy's legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told."

George & Tammy trailer

The George & Tammy trailer puts Jessica Chastain's rendition of Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" front and center, providing the soundtrack to the big emotions and moments highlighted in this show preview. Watch the trailer directly below:

George & Tammy cast

Headlining the George & Tammy TV series are Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as the titular couple.

Chastain has been busy of late. In 2022 alone she has starred in the action movie The 355, the true-crime drama The Good Nurse, the morality drama The Forgiven and had a cameo appearance in Armageddon Time. All of this as she is coming of her first Oscar-win for Best Actress for 2021's The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Shannon, meanwhile, has been no less busy, as he has appeared in Bullet Train, Amsterdam and voiced a character in the FX animated series Little Demon all in 2022. Though he doesn't have a win, Shannon is himself a two-time Oscar-nominated actor.

Chastain and Shannon have worked with each other before, previously starring in the 2011 indie drama Take Shelter.

Other main cast members for George & Tammy include Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) as George Richey; Kelly McCormarck (A League of Their Own) as Sheila Richey; Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) as Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery; Pat Healy (Station 19) as Don Chapel; David Wilson Barnes (Perry Mason) as Billy Sherill; and Katy Mixon (American Housewife) as Jan Smith.

How to watch George & Tammy

US audiences looking to watch George & Tammy can do so if they have a cable TV subscription that carries Showtime. This can include traditional pay-TV options or live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV as an add-on channel. You can also subscribe directly to the Showtime app to watch online or bundle Showtime within Paramount Plus.

For those in the UK, the show is available exclusively to stream on Paramount Plus.