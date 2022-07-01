Station 19 season 6: release date and everything we know about the drama series

When Station 19 wrapped season 5, the finale episode left viewers with a lot of questions about what happens next for the firehouse family. For example, with Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) officially cleared of her legal woes and with an opportunity to rejoin her Station 19 family before her, what does her future look like? A possible rekindled romance with Jack (Grey Damon) seems less likely given his departure, and working at the firehouse means she’ll be working with her ex-husband Robert (Boris Kodjoe).

Also, what about Warren (Jason Winston George)? His adoption of Pru (Janai Kaylani) is pretty much contingent upon him leaving the force. Will he find himself choosing between his career and his family?

There are plenty of other questions the loyal fanbase of the series has about upcoming new episodes, but we’ll touch on that in just a bit.

Here’s everything we know about Station 19 season 6.

Station 19 returns to the airways on Thursday, October 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode becomes available the next day over on Hulu.

To date, there has been no official announcement made as to when the series will be making its season 6 debut in the UK. However, as that information becomes readily available, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

Station 19 season 6 plot

If you managed to check out our Station 19 season 5 ending explanations , then you probably noticed there were quite a few cliffhangers in the finale episode. As we previously mentioned here, Jack left. Not only did he leave the firehouse, but he quit his job which left room for Andy to be rehired. Does this mean Jack will be off the canvas of the series, or is he gearing up for a journey of self-exploration that takes him on the road?

Then there was the “unwise” threat Maya (Danielle Savre) made. In her final scenes of last season, she threatened to disclose to superiors that Robert and Natasha (Merle Dandridge) are romantically involved if Natasha didn’t reinstate her as captain. While Maya probably thinks she made a wise choice, we can’t help but think the move will have major consequences for her.

In other season 5 finale news, Andy was on the cusp of officially being rehired at Station 19, Warren had to decide between his family and job and Travis (Jay Hayden) decided he should run for mayor. Putting this simply, season 6 has a lot of storylines to explore.

Additionally we should point out, that at this stage in the game, we don’t have any official hints from the show about the direction of the new season. But as more information starts being released, we’ll be sure to pass it along to you.

Station 19 season 6 cast

Station 19 cast in the firehouse (Image credit: ABC)

Given it's summer and the show is not returning until the fall, there hasn’t been a lot mentioned about casting news, especially in terms of exits. With that being said, we imagine the core of the show is returning. Since the inception of the series, Jaina Lee Ortiz has led the series playing Andy Herrera. While this may arguably be her most notable role, she’s previously starred in Rosewood as Det. Annalise Villa and in Shooter as Angela Tio.

Other actors rounding out the main cast include Jason George (Mistresses), Grey Damon (The Flash), Barrett Doss (Iron Fist), Jay Hayden (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Danielle Savre (Heroes), Boris Kodjoe (House of Cards) and Stefania Spampinato (Ford v Ferrari).

We also expect Chandra Wilson to stop by from Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Miranda Bailey, especially since she recently quit her job as chief of surgery.

Station 19 season 6 trailer

As of right now, ABC hasn’t revealed a trailer for the upcoming season. We imagine as we get closer to October, a trailer will be released.

How to watch Station 19 season 6

Station 19 is an ABC original series and as such, episodes will air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available to stream on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Not one to tune in live? No problem, as Hulu streams new episodes the day after they air. You can purchase a Hulu subscription in just a few clicks.

As of now, there hasn’t been an official announcement as to when season 6 will air in the UK. We’ll be sure to provide an update as that information becomes available.