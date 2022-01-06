The slate of 2022 movies kicks off with the spy thriller The 355 starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and more, releasing on Jan. 7.

The 355 follows a wild-card CIA agent who joins forces with other international agents to try and stop the mercenaries that have stolen a top-secret weapon. The group of spies headlining The 355 are Chastain, Nyong’o and Cruz, along with Diane Kruger and Bingbing Fan. Sebastian Stan, Jason Wong, Leo Staar and Edgar Ramirez also star. Check out the trailer below.

Interested? Want to know how and where you can watch The 355 when it releases on Jan. 7? Then read on.

How to watch ‘The 355’

The 355 is getting an exclusive release in movie theaters across the world on Jan. 7, meaning if you want to see Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and company kick some butt, you’re going to have to head to your local movie theater to do so.

You can see when and where The 355 is playing near you by checking sites like Fandango or the website of a local theater. Once you’ve found a time that works for you, you can either purchase your ticket online ahead of time or when you arrive at the theater.

If you’re interested in learning how to save some money on trips to the movie theaters, you’ll want to look into movie theater subscription deals, which are offered in the U.S. by theater chains like AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Alamo Drafthouse and in the U.K. by chains like Odeon, Cineworld and Picture House.

Though movie theaters have done a great deal to ensure the health and safety of theatergoers, in light of the current omicron variant, please be aware of your local mask and vaccine requirements to ensure that you and everyone at the theater has a safe and enjoyable experience.

Is ‘The 355’ streaming?

The last couple of years have seen movies try a different number of release strategies, from streaming only to hybrid offerings, but as we head into 2022 movie theaters are becoming the focus again. The 355 is an example of that, as it will not be available for streaming until at least 45 days from its Jan. 7 theatrical release. This is expected to be standard procedure for nearly every movie that plays in movie theaters in 2022.

However, we know where The 355 will first be available for streaming after its 45-day exclusivity window runs out. As a Universal Pictures movie, The 355 is set for a streaming debut on Peacock.

While there is no confirmed date for The 355’s streaming debut, based on the 45 days we can infer that the earliest it would be available for streaming is Feb. 21.