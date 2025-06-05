Ana de Armas is ready to kick some major butt for your entertainment in Ballerina, a new action movie that is a spinoff set in the John Wick universe. If you’re excited to check it out, we’ve got all the info you need to watch Ballerina right here.

The John Wick movies have been some of the most popular action movies of the last 10-plus years, but Ballerina is the first official movie spinoff (there was the TV show The Continental). And while Ballerina primarily follows de Armas’ young assassin Eve, John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, does pop up, as this movie takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Primed to be a big 2025 summer blockbuster movie, here are all the details on how to watch Ballerina.

How to watch Ballerina in movie theaters

Ballerina is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide.

To find out exactly where the movie is playing in your area, you can check out the Ballerina website, or you can visit Fandango. In each case, you can see all of the movie theaters in your area where Ballerina is playing and what available showtimes there are. You can also purchase your Ballerina ticket directly through these sites before you head out to the theater.

If you’re a frequent moviegoer who has a particular theater you like to attend, then you may want to take a look at a movie theater subscription or membership programs. Offered by a number of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow you to save some money with free, discounted or allotments of monthly movie tickets, as well as providing deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Ballerina streaming?

No, you cannot stream Ballerina right now, as the movie is currently enjoying its exclusive run on the big screen.

There are no official details about Ballerina’s streaming/at-home viewing plans, but we presume that it will first become available at home to buy or rent via digital on-demand platforms. After that, it will eventually make its debut on a major streaming service.

We’ll update this post as more info about Ballerina’s streaming strategy is announced.

What else to know about Ballerina

Directed by veteran action movie director Len Wiseman, and from the co-writer of John Wick: Chapter 4, Shay Hatten, Ballerina begins a new tale of revenge in the world of assassins that we have come to know. Here is Ballerina’s official synopsis:

“The world of John Wick expands with Ballerina, which follows Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro — a ballerina-turned-assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma — as she seeks revenge for her father's death.”

In addition to de Armas and the aforementioned Reeves, franchise regulars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Anjelica Huston star in Ballerina. Then there are notable newcomers, including Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

You can read WTW’s official Ballerina review right here. As for the critical consensus, as of publication, the movie is rated “Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer for Ballerina right here if you need any final convincing on whether or not to check the movie out: