How to watch Wick is Pain: stream the new John Wick making-of documentary online

If you're a fan of the John Wick movies, then you'll be glad to know that there's a new one that you can watch now. Not a drama action movie, but a documentary called Wick is Pain.

Wick is Pain releases on Friday, May 9, and it's a documentary movie about how the Keanu Reeves-helmed franchise was created.

We'll learn what it's like making each of the frenetic action movies, and also how the franchise has blossomed from a single action movie into a steady array of movies, spin-offs and a TV show.

So if you're a fan of the John Wick movies or simply like watching behind-the-scenes of films, you'll want to watch it. So here's how to watch Wick is Pain.

How to watch Wick is Pain in the US

In the US, Wick is Pain isn't coming to a streaming service, and will instead be available to buy on digital storefronts.

The movie costs $9.99 to buy and, at the moment, it doesn't look like it'll be available to rent.

Digital storefronts that will offer Wick is Pain to buy include:



If watching the movie inspires you to see the others, you'll need to buy or rent them digitally too as they're not available on any streaming service. The exception is John Wick: Chapter 4 which is on Starz.

How to watch Wick is Pain in the UK or Australia

Streaming information for Wick is Pain hasn't been announced outside the US, including in the UK or Australia.

It's possible that it'll be added to PVOD (or a streaming service) at some point soon. But if you're desperate to watch it immediately, you might need to use a VPN for streaming to see it from abroad.

How to watch Wick is Pain everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Wick is Pain, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!