How to watch Wick is Pain: stream the new John Wick making-of documentary online

By published

Learn about how John Wick was made

A promotional banner image for the documentary movie Wick is Pain.
(Image credit: Lionsgate)
Jump to:

If you're a fan of the John Wick movies, then you'll be glad to know that there's a new one that you can watch now. Not a drama action movie, but a documentary called Wick is Pain.

Quick links

US: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home
UK, AU: No streaming release
Watch abroad with a VPN

Wick is Pain releases on Friday, May 9, and it's a documentary movie about how the Keanu Reeves-helmed franchise was created.

We'll learn what it's like making each of the frenetic action movies, and also how the franchise has blossomed from a single action movie into a steady array of movies, spin-offs and a TV show.

So if you're a fan of the John Wick movies or simply like watching behind-the-scenes of films, you'll want to watch it. So here's how to watch Wick is Pain.

How to watch Wick is Pain in the US

In the US, Wick is Pain isn't coming to a streaming service, and will instead be available to buy on digital storefronts.

The movie costs $9.99 to buy and, at the moment, it doesn't look like it'll be available to rent.

Digital storefronts that will offer Wick is Pain to buy include:

If watching the movie inspires you to see the others, you'll need to buy or rent them digitally too as they're not available on any streaming service. The exception is John Wick: Chapter 4 which is on Starz.

How to watch Wick is Pain in the UK or Australia

Streaming information for Wick is Pain hasn't been announced outside the US, including in the UK or Australia.

It's possible that it'll be added to PVOD (or a streaming service) at some point soon. But if you're desperate to watch it immediately, you might need to use a VPN for streaming to see it from abroad.

How to watch Wick is Pain everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Wick is Pain, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

  • Download the app at NordVPN
  • Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
  • Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
Image
Exclusive deal

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

CATEGORIES
Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Streaming and Ecommerce Editor

Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.

As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.

You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 schedule shifts due to announcement of new Pope

Sirens: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

How to watch Long Way Home: stream the Ewan McGregor travel show online
See more latest
Most Popular
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman with their motorbikes in front of a big lake in Apple TV Plus show Long Way Home.
How to watch Long Way Home: stream the Ewan McGregor travel show online
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks very serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful May 8 schedule shifts due to announcement of new Pope
Maurice Johnson and Trisha Mann-Grant as Ted and Leslie in a tense moment in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie discovers another Dupree family secret?
Cameron Mathison as Drew talking to someone in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Portia avoids prison, but Drew devastates her with a plot twist?
Tim Robinson in Friendship
How to watch Friendship
Dakota Johnson standing by a cab in Materialists
I can't wait for Dakota Johnson's Materialists — but I can’t understand why its latest trailer brought back this old movie trailer trend
Grace season 6 cast filming scene one of new series in forensic suits
Grace season 6 begins filming in Brighton — 'It's a joy' says star John Simm
Mark Grossman as Adam looking up at someone in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam’s plan for Billy involves a shocking new alliance?
Agatha Christie book collection
BBC to adapt the book Agatha Christie was most proud of — and it took her just 6 weeks to write!
Usher in key art for Usher: Rendezvous in Paris
Yeah! Usher’s Rendezvous in Paris concert experience is now streaming, and I highly recommend watching
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch