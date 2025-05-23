How to watch Fountain of Youth: stream the Guy Ritchie movie online from anywhere

Acclaimed British director Guy Ritchie has a new movie coming out on Friday, May 23 and it's very different from the crime stories you associate him with. For one, Fountain of Youth isn't getting a theatrical release and is going straight to streaming.

Starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson, Fountain of Youth seems more inspired by Indiana Jones or National Treasure than Lock, Stock fans might be expecting.

It's about a pair of twins who go on a globe-trotting adventure to find the Fountain of Youth, and they'll do so by following a series of clues that they can only decode using their knowledge of history.

The movie sounds like a fun new addition to the streaming roster this week, so here's how to watch Fountain of Youth.

How to watch Fountain of Youth online

The one and only way to watch Fountain of Youth online is by using the streaming service Apple TV Plus, which despite the name is available on most smart devices, not just Apple ones.

The movie was made to be distributed by Apple and, unlike some of its other movies, isn't expected to get a theatrical release.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month and it's separate from the pricier Apple TV Plus MLS plan which wont let you watch Fountain of Youth. There are some ways to save money though...

How to watch Fountain of Youth for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you stream Fountain of Youth and the streamer's other movies, as well as its series and documentaries, all without paying.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans. Check out our list to find some options open to you.

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription. You can cancel your subscription ahead of the end date to avoid paying, or roll straight into a standard subscription.