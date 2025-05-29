How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender online or on TV
A talk show, a doc and a music performance all in one
Fans of the U2 rock star have something great to watch this weekend: Bono: Stories of Surrender airs on Friday, May 30 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.
Streaming: Apple TV Plus
Free trial: Apple TV Plus free trials
Deals: Apple TV Plus deals
Stories of Surrender is a feature-length movie that's a hybrid of several different things. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May shortly before its home release.
In part it's a recording of Bono's confessional one-man show in which he describers his life story and shares anecdotes from his long career.
But it also combines elements of a musical performance with Bono performing U2 songs to a live stage.
If you're a U2 fan or just curious to see the film, here's how to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender at home.
How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender
To watch Bono: Stories of Surrender, you'll need to sign up for Apple TV Plus. The streamer is set to exclusively air the Bono documentary film.
A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month though there are ways to save money on streaming, as we'll get to later in this article.
How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender for free
If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you test out Bono: Stories of Surrender and the streamer's other series without paying.
There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.
Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.
How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender on VR
Uniquely, Bono's new documentary is getting a VR release called Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive).
This is set to release exclusively on Apple's VR headset called the Apple Vision Pro. It'll come in an 8K resolution in a 180-degree video, with Spatial Audio to create surround sound.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce editor at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK.
As the site's streaming expert he covers new additions, hidden gems, round-ups and big news for the biggest VOD platforms like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Prime Video and Tubi. He also handles the site's articles on how to watch various movies, TV shows, sports, live events and classic box sets, and coverage on hardware like TVs, soundbars and streaming sticks.
You can commonly find him at film festivals, seeing classic movies shown on the big screen, or going to Q&As from his favorite film-makers and stars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.