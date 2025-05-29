How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender online or on TV

Fans of the U2 rock star have something great to watch this weekend: Bono: Stories of Surrender airs on Friday, May 30 and we'll help you find a way to watch it.

Stories of Surrender is a feature-length movie that's a hybrid of several different things. It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May shortly before its home release.

In part it's a recording of Bono's confessional one-man show in which he describers his life story and shares anecdotes from his long career.

But it also combines elements of a musical performance with Bono performing U2 songs to a live stage.

If you're a U2 fan or just curious to see the film, here's how to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender at home.

How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender

To watch Bono: Stories of Surrender, you'll need to sign up for Apple TV Plus. The streamer is set to exclusively air the Bono documentary film.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month though there are ways to save money on streaming, as we'll get to later in this article.

How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender for free

If you've never signed up for Apple TV Plus before, you'll be glad to know that the streaming service offers plenty of free trials, which will let you test out Bono: Stories of Surrender and the streamer's other series without paying.

There are multiple Apple TV Plus free trials ranging from week-long ones that anyone can enjoy, to many-month-long ones for members of other subscriptions, services and plans.

Once your free trial ends, you'll be automatically enrolled onto a standard Apple TV Plus subscription.

How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender on VR

Uniquely, Bono's new documentary is getting a VR release called Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive).

This is set to release exclusively on Apple's VR headset called the Apple Vision Pro. It'll come in an 8K resolution in a 180-degree video, with Spatial Audio to create surround sound.