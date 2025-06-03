How to watch Stick: stream the new sports comedy series online or on TV

If you've been looking for something to stick on this week, then consider the new sports comedy series Stick which debuts on Wednesday, June 4.

Stick is about a former golf hotshot called Pryce Cahill whose life is on the downhill after a family tragedy and divorce. However his days of working in a sports store could be numbered once he meets an up-and-coming new golfer who he wants to coach.

It's a new feel-good sports comedy in the vein of Ted Lasso which stars Owen Wilson as Cahill and also counts Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Judy Greer, Lilli Kay, TImothy Olyphant and Peter Dager in its cast.

A huge number of golfers are expected to appear as themselves in the show so Stick will particularly appeal to golf fans, but it's positioning itself as a fun comedy for all viewers no matter their feelings on golf.

So here's how to watch Stick when it releases including streaming options and episode release dates.



How to watch Stick

The one and only way to watch Stick is via the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as the show is counted as an exclusive for the Apple streamer.

You can sign up for Apple TV Plus for $9.99 / £8.99 per month (not to be confused with the more expensive Apple TV Plus MLS plan, which won't let you watch Stick). There are also ways to sign up for free and we've got an entire section on that below.

But first, we'll look at when you can watch Stick.

Stick episode release schedule

Three episodes of Stick air on Apple TV Plus from its premiere date, followed by weekly releases for the rest. Here's the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, June 4

Episode 2: Wednesday, June 4

Episode 3: Wednesday, June 4

Episode 4: Wednesday, June 4

Episode 5: Wednesday, June 11

Episode 6: Wednesday, June 18

Episode 7: Wednesday, June 25

Episode 8: Wednesday, July 2

Episode 9: Wednesday, July 9

Episode 10: Wednesday, July 16

How to watch Stick for free

If you've yet to sign up for Apple TV Plus (and even, in some cases, if you have), you've got one avenue that'll let you watch Stick for free: free trials.

Check out our guide to Apple TV Plus free trials for a full rundown but in short, Apple offers various trials ranging from shorter ones that anyone can get, to longer ones for subscribers to certain services.

Basically anyone can get 7 days for free but many people will be eligible for at least one more of the options on our list.