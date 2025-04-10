Stick: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Owen Wilson TV show

We’re getting a Ted Lasso season 4, but Apple TV Plus is hoping it can get viewers to believe in another sports-centric comedy, Stick, starring Owen Wilson and centered around the world of golf.

Created by Jason Keller, who is best known for writing 2019’s Ford vs Ferrari, and executive produced by Wilson, this new TV series sees Wilson star as a washed-up former golf pro that takes one more shot at glory when he discovers a potential golf phenom. And not only will the new series feature Wilson and a group of other well known actors, but also some of the biggest names in golf today.

For more information on all of this, read on to get everything you need to know about Stick.

Apple TV Plus is premiering Stick on Wednesday, June 4.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode inaugural season will be available to watch immediately on June 4, with the one episode then releasing weekly for the next seven weeks, taking it through July 23.

In order to watch Stick, you must have an Apple TV Plus subscription.

Stick will wrap up its run on Apple TV Plus just ahead of the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, the Adam Sandler-led golf sequel, on Netflix.

Stick cast

Owen Wilson plays Pryce Cahill in Stick, a former golf pro whose career flamed out and now he is looking for a shot at redemption as a coach. Wilson has been the star of some major comedy movies, including Bottle Rocket (and other Wes Anderson movies), Shanghai Noon, Wedding Crashers, Pixar’s Cars franchise and more. Most recently he’s starred in the Marvel TV show Loki.

The other members of the Stick cast include Marc Maron (The Order), Mariana Treviño (A Man Called Otto), Lilli Kay (Yellowstone), Judy Greer (Archer), Timothy Olyphant (Justified: City Primeval) and Peter Dager (Insidious: The Red Door).

A number of figures from the golfing world will also make guest star appearances on Stick, including Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke, Garrett Clark and Dan Rapaport.

Image 1 of 9 Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Judy Greer in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Timothy Olyphant in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Marc Maron and Owen Wilson in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Lilli Kay, Mariana Treviño, Judy Greer and Marc Maron in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Keegan Bradley and Peter Dager in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Collin Morikawa and Owen Wilson in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV) Peter Dager, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa and Owen Wilson in Stick (Image credit: Apple TV)

Stick plot

Here is the official synopsis for Stick:

“Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager). Stick is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.”

Stick trailer

We don’t have an official trailer for Stick at this time, but a teaser was released on YouTube on April 10 (in time with the first round of The Masters 2025). Watch it right here:

Stick — Premieres June 4 on Apple TV+ #Stick - YouTube Watch On

Stick behind the scenes

Keller is the creator and showrunner of Stick, while also serving as an executive producer with Wilson, Ben Silverman and Guymon Casady, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy, Christopher Moynihan, Bill Callahan, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton.

Faris and Dayton are a directing team best known for Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes; they are among the group of directors helming episodes for this series. The other Stick directors include David Dobkin (who’s worked with Wilson on Shanghai Knights and Wedding Crashers), Jaffar Mahmood (The Residence, The Great), M.J. Delaney (Ted Lasso, Renegade Nell) and John Hamburg (I Love You, Man, Me Time).