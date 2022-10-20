A Man Called Otto: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the Tom Hanks movie

Tom Hanks is often referred to as one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, but he’s set to play "the grumpiest man in America" in his new movie, A Man Called Otto. Maybe after his portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis, Hanks is enjoying the chance to play against his typical nice guy image (though we’re guessing Otto learns some of the errors of his ways).

Many of you may already be familiar with the journey Hanks’ character is about to go on, as A Man Called Otto is based on the New York Times bestselling book A Man Called Ove (opens in new tab) by Fredrik Backman, which actually was previously made into a movie of the same name in 2015.

What lies in store with the American remake? Here is everything we know about A Man Called Otto.

A Man Called Otto is technically going to be a 2022 new movie, though most audiences won’t get the chance to see it until 2023. That is because A Man Called Otto releases in limited movie theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, in the US (and Canada), before arriving nationwide on January 13, 2023. It looks like it is splitting the difference in the UK, premiering on January 6, 2023.

Since A Man Called Otto is getting a 2022 release date, it can qualify for this year’s Oscars.

A Man Called Otto plot

Anyone who has read A Man Called Otto knows the basics of what’s in store (with some American sensibilities added in to be fair). But for anyone who has not read the book, here is the official synopsis:

"A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places."

The adaptation was written by David Magee (The Life of Pi).

A Man Called Otto trailer

Tom Hanks is a great actor, but as the A Man Called Otto trailer shows, even when he is playing a grump it’s just a matter of time before he warms up to everything going on around him. Watch the trailer right here:

A Man Called Otto cast

Tom Hanks doesn’t really need an introduction. The two-time Oscar winner (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump) is one of the most beloved actors of all time. A Man Called Otto is this third movie in 2022 (even if it is only playing the last week of the year), following the previously mentioned Elvis and Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio.

The rest of the A Man Called Otto cast features Mariana Treviño (Narcos: Mexico, Overboard), Rachel Keller (Tokyo Vice, Fargo), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Greyhound), Christiana Montoya (The Guilty) and Alessandra Perez (Spidey and His Amazing Friends).

A Man Called Otto director

Behind the camera as the A Man Called Otto director is Marc Forster. This is the first time that Forster and Hanks have worked together, but he is a veteran director whose major credits include Monster’s Ball, Finding Neverland, Stranger Than Fiction, World War Z and Christopher Robin.