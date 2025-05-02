Everything’s Going to Be Great: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston movie

Bryan Cranston and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in Everything's Going to Be Great

Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney have already played iconic TV parents, and now they’re taking their parenting skills to the big screen in the 2025 new movie Everything’s Going to Be Great.

An alternative movie choice during the summer blockbuster season, Everything’s Going to Be Great is an original period comedy about a family pinning most of their hopes and dreams on regional theater hailing from the writer of I, Tonya and the director of Tetris.

Find out more about Everything’s Going to Be Great directly below.

Lionsgate is releasing Everything’s Going to Be Great on June 20 in select movie theaters in the US. Exact locations where it will be playing on June 20 aren’t available at this time (though Los Angeles and New York are most likely), but the movie is expected to open in more markets in subsequent weeks.

At this time we don’t have any info on a UK release date for the movie.

Prior to its release, Everything’s Going to Be Great is going to screen as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York taking place between June 4-15.

Everything’s Going to Be Great cast

Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney headline the Everything’s Going to Be Great cast, playing parents Buddy and Macy Smart. Cranston is an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actor best known for Breaking Bad and Argo, while Janney is an Emmy and Oscar-winning actress known for The West Wing, Mom and I, Tonya.

Both Cranston and Janney have other new movies playing over the summer, with Cranston starring in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme and Janney appearing in Another Simple Favor and The Roses.

Rounding out the central Smart family are Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Son of a Critch, The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Lester Smart and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water, Scream VI) as Derrick Smart.

Also in the cast are Simon Rex (Blink Twice, Red Rocket) and Chris Cooper (Little Women, Adaptation).

Everything’s Going to Be Great plot

With a script written by Steven Rogers, here is the official synopsis for Everything’s Going to Be Great:

“There’s no business like show business — for Buddy and Macy Smart that means an unpredictable life in regional theater while trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Through it all, Buddy pursues his unstoppable dreams, and Macy is left to pull it all together and keep the family afloat. As the family grapples with identity and belonging, they share a humorous and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, learning the power of owning your spotlight, no matter what stage of life you’re in.”

Everything’s Going to Be Great trailer

Watch the trailer for Everything’s Going to Be Great right here:

Everything's Going to Be Great (2025) Official Trailer - Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston - YouTube Watch On

Everything’s Going to Be Great director

Jon S. Baird is the director of Everything’s Going to Be Great. Baird may not be a household name, but he has a number of well-reviewed movies on his resume. Take a look:

Cass (2008)

Filth (2013)

Stan & Ollie (2018)

Tetris (2023)

Everything’s Going to Be Great behind the scenes

Lionsgate is the primary studio behind Everything’s Going to Be Great, but additional production companies that worked on the movie include Amaze Film + Television, Astute Films, Clubhouse Pictures and eOne Films.

The producers on the are Alex Lalonde, Bryan Unkeless and Steven Rogers.