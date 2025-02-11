The Phoenician Scheme: release date, cast and everything we know about the Wes Anderson movie
Another star-studded cast has gotten together for the new Wes Anderson movie.
Wes Anderson finally won his Oscar for the short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and now the acclaimed director is returning with his next feature length movie, The Phoenician Scheme.
Like his most recent effort, 2023’s Asteroid City, The Phoenician Scheme is another star-studded affair, with both frequent collaborators and exciting new players joining Anderson’s 2025 new movie both in front of and behind the camera.
Find out everything you need to know about The Phoenician Scheme directly below.
The Phoenician Scheme release date
Audiences can watch The Phoenician Scheme starting May 30, when the movie gets a limited release in US movie theaters before it expands wide to additional US markets on June 6, courtesy of Focus Features. Details on the movie’s international rollout, including in the UK, were not known as of publication.
Other movies slated to open on May 30 are The Karate Kid: Legends and The Life of Chuck.
The Phoenician Scheme cast
As always, Anderson has brought together quite the acclaimed cast for his latest movie. Leading the movie is Benecio Del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe. Oscar-winner Del Toro (Traffic) previously worked with Anderson on The French Dispatch. Meanwhile, a pair of new additions to Anderson’s troupe playing key roles are Mia Threapleton (The Buccaneers) as Sister Liesel, Zsa-zsa’s daughter who has become a nun, and Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs the World) as Bjorn Lund, their tutor.
Other members of the cast that have previously worked with Anderson include Tom Hanks (Asteroid City), Bryan Cranston (Isle of Dogs, Asteroid City), Mathieu Amalric (The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch), Jeffrey Wright (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City), Scarlett Johansson (Asteroid City), Richard Ayodae (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar), Rupert Friend (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City), Hope Davis (Asteroid City) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar). Meanwhile, Riz Ahemd (Sound of Metal) is another first-time collaborator with Anderson.
The Phoenician Scheme plot
Frequent collaborators, Anderson and Roman Coppola once again worked together to co-write the script for The Phoenician Scheme. Here is the (sparse) synopsis for the movie from Focus Features:
“The story of a family and a family business.”
The Phoenician Scheme trailer
There is no trailer for The Phoenician Scheme at this time. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.
Wes Anderson movies
Anderson has been quite prolific in recent years, with The Phoenician Scheme representing his third feature-length movie since 2021 (The French Dispatch and Asteroid City the others) and his fourth project overall when you throw in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.
Anderson is of course best known for his trademark visual style and dialogue, as famously seen across his directing resume, which you can review right here:
- Bottle Rocket (1996)
- Rushmore (1998)
- The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
- The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2010)
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
- Isle of Dogs (2018)
- The French Dispatch (2021)
- Asteroid City (2023)
The Phoenician Scheme behind the scenes
The Phoenician Scheme was filmed in Germany in association with Studio Babelsberg.
Anderson is a producer through his production company American Empirical Pictures, working with Indian Paintbrush and Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson and John Peet.
This is the third movie that Anderson has made and released in collaboration with Indian Paintbrush and Focus Features. The previous two were Moonlight Kingdom and Asteroid City.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Friendship: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd comedy
Netflix adds ravenous zombie movie I adore — and it's 95% on Rotten Tomatoes