The Buccaneers: release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the period drama

The Buccaneers on Apple TV Plus follows group of fun-loving young American women who spark a culture clash when they explode onto the traditional London scene of the 1870s.

Among the stars are Kristine Froseth, Mia Threapleton and Alisha Boe who star alongside Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks. This adaptation is inspired by the unfinished final novel of Pulitzer Prize-winning American author Edith Wharton. So this period drama is very similar to the way Sanditon has adapted an unfinished Jane Austen novel.

Here's everything you need to know about The Buccaneers coming to Apple TV Plus in Autumn 2023...

The Buccaneers is an eight-part series that launches worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The first three episodes will be shown on that date, followed by new episodes weekly, running every Wednesday through to December 13 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Buccaneers?

Apple TV has yet to release a trailer for The Buccaneers but we're keeping our eye out and will post it here as soon as it arrives. Meanwhile there are some great first look pictures above and below to see how sumptuous this period is going to be.

The Buccaneers plot

The Buccaneers takes us back to 1870s London and a group of young wealthy American women mixing with powerful men so a case of new money, old secrets. These fun-loving girls waltz into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s and take Victorian era society by storm . It kicks off a huge Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by women with little regard for stuffy British tradition of the times. These womem, the so-called 'Buccaneers', including lead heroine character Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth), were sent out by their well-off families, often under the beady eyes of their mothers, to secure husbands and titles. But as their stories progress their hearts become set on much more adventure than that…

Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George in The Buccaneers. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The Buccaneers cast — who's who in the period drama

The Buccaneers has a strong lead cast of women actors, including Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George (see the first look picture above). Kristine is best known for playing Kelly Aldrich in the Netflix series The Society and Alaska Young in Hulu series Looking For Alaska.

Alongside Kristine are Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton (who is Kate WInslet's daughter) as Honoria Marable. Giving the matriarchal air to proceedings is Mad Men and Drive star Christina Hendricks who plays Nan's mother Mrs St. George (pictured below).

Of the male cast, you can look out for Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown.

Christina Hendricks as Mrs St. George in The Buccaneers. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Behind the scenes and more on The Buccaneers

The Buccaneers has an all-female creative team behind it. The period drama is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and directed by BAFTA-Award winner Susanna White. Bot also serve as executive producers, alongside BAFTA-Award nominee Beth Willis. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

