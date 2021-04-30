Sister Hilda — our guide to the 'Call the Midwife' character

Call the Midwife's Sister Hilda was first introduced to us in the 2018 Christmas Special, and has since gone on to become a regular addition to the nuns and midwives and Nonnatus House. She is first seen at the Mother House, where she contacts Sister Julienne to explain that Mother Jesu Emmanuel, the Mother Superior of the Order, is terminally ill. She later moves to Nonnatus House.

Here's everything you need to know about Sister Hilda...

Who plays Sister Hilda in Call the Midwife?

Sister Hilda is played by English actress Fenella Woolgar. She is known for her roles in the films Bright Young Things and Judy, and has also starred in an episode of Doctor Who where she played Agatha Christie.

In addition to her TV and film work, Fenella has worked in theatre and won the Clarence Derwent Award for Best Supporting Actress in the West End in 2013 and the Sunday Times Culture Award for Stage Performance of the Year 2014 for playing former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Handbagged. Other theatre performances include Celia, in As You Like It and Miss Roach, in The Slaves of Solitude.

Sister Hilda's personality

Before becoming a nun, Sister Hilda was in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during WW2. She lived in the East End during this time, but has found herself surprised at the changes to the area since she last spent time there.

The Sister is known for her gregarious personality, as she's able to put people at ease which means she has very good bedside manner. Sometimes she can make inappropriate comments, but never means to offend anyone. Most notably in Season 8, she takes very good care of a dying cancer patient and even helps her fulfil her dream of going to a dance.

Sister Hilda's relationships

Sister Hilda's relationships have not yet been explored as deeply as other characters, but she seems to get on well with those she works with. In the 2018 Christmas Special, we see her contacting Sister Julienne from the Mother House, informing her about the Mother Superior's illness. When Sister Julienne arrives, Sister Hilda takes her to the head office which is in a terrible state.

She goes on to explain that Sister Julienne is the most likely candidate to replace the Mother Superior, despite her resistance. However it is later discovered that Sister Mildred has been elected instead.

Following her meeting with the Sisters, she travels to Nonnatus House alongside Sister Frances, where she shares her surprise at just how much the area has changed. This is where she continues to work in recent seasons.