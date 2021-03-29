Sister Julienne — our guide to the 'Call the Midwife' character

Sister Julienne is the sister-in-charge at Nonnatus House in Call the Midwife. As a result of her status she is seen as the calm voice of reason for many of the nurses, and is known for being kind and empathetic.

As well as supporting her patients, she often helps her fellow Sisters and nurses through personal crisis too, and is always willing to listen. Sister Julienne has a great ability to keep calm during even the most stressful events and she's not beyond having a joke as well.

If you need a recap of who Sister Julienne is ahead of Call the Midwife 2021, we have got everything you need to know right here.

Who plays Sister Julienne?

Sister Julienne is played by British actress Jenny Agutter. She is also known for her roles in the 1971 film Walkabout and the 1976 film Logan's Run. She has played Sister Julienne since 2012, and has appeared in every episode so far.

In an interview with KLCS Jenny said: "I never thought I’d be a nun for 10 years. I so enjoy the writing. I so enjoy the investigation of the period of time. What I love is investigating, each year that comes brings new surprises and the writing remains really good and the stories remain really good and therefore I’m held to doing it."

Sister Julienne's personality

Sister Julienne is a very empathetic person, and is always doing her best to support those around her. She is full of wisdom, and guides the other nuns and nurses as they help women in the Poplar area. Her real name is Louise, and was in love with a man named Charles before the beginning of Call the Midwife. After walking away from him, she was called to the religious life and she found herself unable to resist it, becoming a nun and changing her name to Sister Julienne as she is now known.

Sister Julienne's friendship with Shelagh Turner

In Season 2 of Call the Midwife, Sister Julienne spends a lot of time consoling Shelagh Turner, who was then known as Sister Bernadette. When Shelagh expresses doubts about her position in the Order, she was there to listen and didn't brush it off as a phase. When Sister Bernadette decides to leave the Order, Sister Julienne is heartbroken to see her go, but doesn't fall out with her. And she reassures Shelagh that the other Sisters will always respect her.

If you want to catch up on Sister Julienne's time on the show, all 9 Seasons of Call the Midwife are currently available on BBC iPlayer. And below is some more options on where to watch the series...