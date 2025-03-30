Call the Midwife season 14 finally lands in the US - but prepare yourself for a Lucille bombshell

The wait for Call the Midwife season 14 to land in the US is finally over, and this season is bigger and better than ever, with a new arrival at Nonnatus House, wedding drama, and a Lucille-shaped twist that will leave fans shocked.

After the Call the Midwife Christmas 2024 specials aired over the holidays, it has been a bit of a wait for US fans of the show to find out what will happen next with our Nonnatus House favourites.

The holiday specials saw the series return in style with Trixie returning from New York, Reggie going missing and panic for Nonnatus House as the building's future was thrown into jeopardy.

But now, as season 14 catches up with the residents of Poplar in 1970, we are set to see Nancy and Roger's romance blossom as they plan their future together. Nancy is given a lot to think about when she gets a letter from Netherditch Hospital who have offered her the same job there with cottage accommodation that they offered her 18 months ago.

Could this be the chance of a fresh start for the couple, along with Nancy's daughter, Collette?

What happened to Lucille in Call the Midwife and has she left for good?

As always there is plenty of drama in season 14 - and Joyce and Trixie are at the heart of it. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Elsewhere in episode 1, Trixie is thrown in at the deep end when Sister Julienne reveals that the Board of Health has declared war on Nonnatus House because they don't like that the order are religious sisters - but can Trixie change their minds?

There is also a spark between Cyril and Rosalind when she arrives at the council offices with some paperwork and he tells her that they are looking for volunteers at the local homeless shelter.

Rosalind suggests that she might put her name down, mainly to get out of Cubs duty with Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins, and the pair seem to relish the idea of spending more time together.

Let's just say season 14 spends a joyous amount of time focusing on Rosalind and Cyril, but as always, there is a Lucille-shaped elephant in the room. We won't spoil the twist, but even though she left two seasons ago, Lucille is still very much on Cyril's mind in this series.

This season is set to bring fans of the show everything they love about the series - heartfelt moments, gripping drama, and, of course, an abundance of babies! This is definitely a season not to be missed.

Call the Midwife season 14 starts in the US on Sunday, March 30 at 8/7c on PBS. New episodes will be broadcast on Sundays.

In the UK, all 8 episodes are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.