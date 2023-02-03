What happened to Lucille in Call the Midwife and is she coming back?

Call the Midwife fans were heartbroken to see Lucielle Robinson depart the much-loved period drama shortly after it returned to our screens earlier this year. But with the character heading to Jamaica after suffering a breakdown, viewers are now worried about whether she will ever be returning to Poplar.

Here is everything we know about what happened to Lucille in Call the Midwife season 12 and whether she will be coming back...

What happened to Lucille in Call the Midwife?

Fans of Call the Midwife will know that there was a combination of heartbreaking events that lead to Lucille's departure from Nonnatus House.

After having a positive start to the show when she joined in 2018, Nurse Lucille Anderson got her happily ever after in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2021 when she married to the man of her dreams, Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte).

But things took a turn for Lucille in Call the Midwife season 11 when she suffered a devastating miscarriage. The heartbreaking turn of events rocked Lucielle and Cyril's marriage, and things were only set to get worse in season 12 when the couple struggled to conceive again.

But it wasn't only their own private tragedy that was playing on Lucielle's mind. She also struggled in the aftermath of Enoch Powell’s 'Rivers of Blood' speech which criticized immigration to Britain. Lucille sadly found herself facing horrific abuse as she went about her daily life, something that dragged her deeper into her depression.

At one heartbreaking point, Lucielle even considered taking her own life... something that spurred her into getting medical help.

Eventually, in episode two of season 12, Lucille went to see her friend and GP Doctor Turner, who told her she was on the brink of a nervous breakdown and recommended rest.

In a bid to turn things around for his beloved wife, Cyril then dipped into their savings to buy an open ticket to Jamaica so that she could rest with her much-missed family. Lucille didn't need to be asked twice to go and see her beloved sister and was soon on a plane to Jamaica.

Lucille hasn't been herself since suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in season 11. (Image credit: BBC)

Is Lucille coming back to Call the Midwife?

While the ticket to jamaica might have been an open return, Cyril didn't count on his wife being gone for long. He has spent the rest of season 12 pining after his beloved wife, and after a tragic turn of events saw Pastor Robinson stabbed in a recent episode, he was clearly missing Lucielle more than ever as he recovered at home.

Violet and Reggie decided to put a smile back on Cyril's face by booking him a telephone call to Jamaica and before the call, Cyril was optimistic that Lucielle would be “booking her flight home soon”. However, in a sad twist, it looks like Lucielle's exit from the drama is set to continue for the foreseeable after it turns out the community midwife has taken a six-month-long job at a local hospital near her parent's house in Jamaica.

Cyril told Violet: “Her sister said she took a job at the town hospital so she could pay her way at her parents’ home." He then confessed that Lucille had also then been offered a sister’s position on the maternity ward which was to last for at least six months.

While we don't have a return date for Lucille at the moment, fans can take comfort in the fact there has been no official exit announcement for Leonie Elliott, who plays the much-loved character. After some rest and recuperation in Jamaica, we are sure we'll be seeing Lucille back in Poplar in the not-too-distant future.

Lucille went off to visit her family in Jamaica in episode 2 of season 12. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

Who plays Lucille Robinson in Call the Midwife?

Lucille is played by Leonie Elliott, who has appeared in TV shows like Holby City and The Bill. Leonie also starred as Cherry Patterson in the Lenny Henry comedy-drama Danny and the Human Zoo as well as starring in a number of movies.

Taking to social media recently, the actress opened up about her character's troubled journey in season 12: "This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words.

“It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

She went on to say: “I care about her deeply. Many share her story of miscarriage and depression, and many share her experience of abuse, racial or otherwise.

“Many of us face mental health challenges, I hope we can continue to love one another, support and listen to each other. Look after yourselves and each other."

Nurse Phyllis Crane has been there to help Lucille through her breakdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Where can I watch Call the Midwife season 12?

Call the Midwife season 12 started on New Year's Day on BBC One and now the series airs in the UK on Sunday evenings at 8 pm on BBC One.

In the US, Call the Midwife season 12 will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023 on PBS with new episodes being released each following Sunday at 8/7c until June 6.